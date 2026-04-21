RESORTS WORLD NEW YORK CITY SET TO OFFICIALLY OPEN NYC'S FIRST TABLE GAMES CASINO ON APRIL 28 - FOLLOWS MASSIVE JOB-CREATION OPERATION THAT HAS ALREADY DOUBLED EMPLOYMENT WITH OVER 2,200 JOBS ON DAY ONE AT THE CITY'S HOTTEST NEW ENTERTAINMENT DESTINATION

City's first Commercial Casino in 400-year history will open with over 240 Table Games featuring more than 1,500 Blackjack, Craps, Baccarat and Roulette gaming positions, and over 2500 Slot Machines; Thousands More Coming on Line later in 2026

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic first, Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) is set to officially open the Big Apple's first ever live table games on Tuesday, April 28, pending the New York Gaming Commission's final testing this week, the company announced today. At the landmark facility next to Aqueduct Racetrack, the reimagined third floor with over 240 table games will offer clients blackjack, craps, baccarat and roulette and thousands of slot machines with various multi-million dollar jackpots.

"New York City has never seen anything like what we're planning for April 28. Once the Gaming Commission's final testing is complete, live table games will be open and operating right here in Queens for the first time in the history of New York City. We are ready to welcome New Yorkers to this exciting new experience," said Robert DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East. "Resorts World now employees over 2,200 Team Members and have already doubled our workforce and expect thousands more Team Members as the integrated resort is developed over the next three years. This is a transformational moment for Resorts World New York City, and we cannot wait to share it with our fellow New Yorkers."

At the official opening, Genting Chairman KT Lim and hip-hop legend NAS will be joined by a who's who of elected officials, community leaders and entertainers to kick off the action at a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and ceremonial throw of the first dice.

The launch marks the culmination of an intensive hiring and training effort resulting in 1,250 new jobs, including 950 new table-game dealers – most of whom completed orientation over several days this week. All in, the facility now employs 2,200 people and is slated to grow to over 2,700 people by Summer. That workforce pipeline is also backed by Resorts World NYC's Introduction to Gaming workforce development program, which began in 2022 and has now helped train more than 350 local residents in gaming operations. Additionally, the Resorts World Dealer School has already trained and hired over 400 local residents at the Queens property, and another 500 graduates are expected by May. Altogether, these efforts are creating one of the most robust gaming workforces in the country. Photos of this week's orientation are available below:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/4ya5vy19fge569b0ulb6j/AJsHUHZshweVFgslhcFrKVM?rlkey=9ulf8junwdoh5gaq4sxckqz58&e=1&dl=0

For any questions ahead of the event including photography and video needs and interviews, please contact Stefan Friedman at [email protected]

MEDIA ADVISORY

WHAT: Ribbon Cutting and Ceremonial First Roll for Resorts World New York City's Commerical Casino

WHO: Genting Chairman KT Lim, Hip-Hop legend and Resorts World partner NAS, a who's who of elected officials, community leaders and other dignitaries.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 28, 9:30 AM (8:30 AM for media)

WHERE: Resorts World New York City

110-00 Rockaway Blvd.

Jamaica, NY 11420

Please contact [email protected] to RSVP for this event.

About RWNYC

Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) is the Big Apple's only casino-hotel and has generated nearly $5 billion for the State's public education system since 2011. RWNYC fulfils the decades-long mission to turn the historic Aqueduct Racetrack into a gaming destination with approximately 5,500 slot machines and electronic table games. An average 5 million guests pass through RWNYC's doors annually, where they enjoy an extraordinary gaming, entertainment, and dining experience. In 2021, the 400-room Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York City opened its doors — bringing the total investment at the site to $1.1 billion. Guests choose from several dining options, including the recently reopened RW Prime and the Good Friends Noodle House.

RWNYC is operated by the Genting Group, a global company founded in 1965, with destination resort operations in the Catskills, Hudson Valley, Las Vegas, Bimini, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Genting has more than 50 years of experience in the travel and leisure industry and collectively employs approximately 30,000 people while offering an unparalleled resort experience to over 50 million visitors a year worldwide.

SOURCE Resorts World New York City