Resource Fair, Alaska Airlines Flight Experience highlight National Disability Employment Awareness Month activities at Ontario International

Ontario International Airport

07 Oct, 2023, 18:03 ET

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Alaska Airlines are leaders in creating a welcoming and accessible travel experience, and on Saturday, the two showcased the inspiring work they're doing on behalf of individuals with disabilities.

ONT and Alaska Airlines co-hosted the Alaska Airlines Disability Flight Experience on Saturday, October 7, featuring the ‘Xáat Kwáani’ (Salmon People) aircraft.
As part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, ONT and Alaska Airlines co-hosted the Alaska Airlines Disability Flight Experience, featuring the 'Xáat Kwáani' (Salmon People) aircraft. Individuals with disabilities were able to experience the excitement of a day of travel, including receiving a boarding pass, going through security, boarding a Boeing 737-800, and taxiing out from the gate before coming right back.

ONT also hosted a Disability Awareness Resource Fair inside Terminal 2, where visitors were able to learn about the airport's disability resources, experience first-hand the airport's ONT+ Visitor Pass Program which allows the nontraveling public to enjoy the amenities on the post-security side of the terminal and meet the PAW Squad support dog team.

ONT offers numerous accessibility features and support services for travelers with disabilities, including ADA-compliant parking, shuttle services and airport grounds, checkpoint assistance in collaboration with TSA Cares, and partnerships with California Relay Services, ReciteMe and the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program. For more on these programs and services, please visit: https://www.flyontario.com/ada.

"Today was a wonderful opportunity for visitors to get a better feel for the airport and to experience the commitment we have across our organization to breaking down barriers to travel and ensuring access for every visitor," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

"We know that traveling with a disability can be intimidating, and we are proud to have put into place programs and services that ensure that all travelers can have an easy and enjoyable airport experience," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA's chief executive officer.

"Alaska Airlines is committed to providing our guests with inclusive travel experiences through our convenient, comfortable and caring service," said Steve Nelson, Alaska Airlines accessibility and diversity program manager. "We are grateful for this partnership with Ontario International Airport to help alleviate the anxiety that can be associated with traveling for passengers with disabilities and their families."

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to nearly two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.comFollow @flyONT on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Councilmember Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Councilmember Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group. 

ONT Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

Alaska Airlines Media Contact:
Maria Cid, (916) 600-2022 maria.cid@alaskaair.com

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

News Releases in Similar Topics

