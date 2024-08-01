Respeecher and Reality Defender Partner to Combat AI-Generated Threats

KYIV, Ukraine and NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Respeecher , a synthetic speech software developer, and Reality Defender , an award-winning cybersecurity company specializing in deepfake detection, today announced a strategic partnership to develop enhanced cutting-edge audio deepfake detection models.

Through their collaborative efforts, Respeecher and Reality Defender aim to develop a comprehensive solution for detecting and preventing audio deepfakes made using Respeecher's technology. By integrating Respeecher's cutting-edge generative AI creation capabilities with Reality Defender's advanced detection technology, this joint effort will empower Reality Defender's clients to rapidly identify and neutralize potential AI-generated threats in real-time, thereby safeguarding millions from emerging deepfake-driven risks and sophisticated forms of fraud.

"We are excited to partner with Reality Defender, a pioneer in deepfake detection," said Alex Serdiuk, CEO and Co-Founder of Respeecher. "Our proprietary audio processing models will significantly enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of Reality Defender's detection platform, providing an unparalleled level of protection against AI-generated threats."

Reality Defender's patented multi-model approach allows its deepfake detection web platform and API to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time. By integrating Respeecher's advanced audio processing capabilities into their defensive models, the partnership will provide a robust solution for detecting and preventing AI-generated audio threats.

"We are thrilled to partner with Respeecher," said Ben Colman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reality Defender. "Their standards for voice cloning, as well as their expertise in voice synthesis will significantly enhance our detection capabilities, enabling clients to have the best protection against weaponized audio. This collaboration is truly a major progression in our efforts to combat the most harmful deepfakes around."

The partnership marks another milestone in Respeecher's dedication to responsible AI development and its efforts to safeguard the integrity and security of AI-generated content. By joining forces with Reality Defender, both companies reinforce their shared commitment to addressing the growing menace of weaponized AI-generated content.

Respeecher is a leading developer of ethical synthetic speech software for creative industries. Its award-winning voice cloning technology is used by some of the most prestigious Hollywood studios, AAA video game developers, and marketing agencies. Company, better known for recreating voices of legends like Edith Piaf, Darth Vader and Jimmy Stewart, adheres to high ethical standards - Respeecher makes sure that all the voices it helps create are used with consent and moderates the output to prevent the voice misuse.

Reality Defender is an award-winning cybersecurity company helping enterprises and governments detect deepfakes and AI-generated media. Utilizing a patented multi-model approach, Reality Defender is robust against the bleeding edge of generative platforms producing video, audio, imagery, and text media. Reality Defender's cloud-based deepfake detection web platform and corresponding API empowers teams to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time.

