Respiratory Drug Development: Comprehensive Strategies to Improve Data Quality, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how respiratory drug development teams can strengthen spirometry oversight and improve respiratory endpoint data quality. Attendees will understand the key elements that affect data quality for respiratory endpoints and why high data quality is essential. The featured speakers will share techniques to monitor for data quality issues. Attendees will increase awareness of key requirements at spirometry test acquisition to assure clinical trial-ready data quality and accuracy. The speakers will review key elements of proper training to reduce variability from the start across diverse testing sites.

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As clinical development grows increasingly complex, the industry has recognized the critical role of centralized processes and risk‑based monitoring in ensuring high‑quality, reliable data. Regulatory authorities, including the FDA, consistently emphasize the importance of proactive oversight, centralized data evaluation and systematic quality assurance as foundational components of modern clinical trial execution. These approaches improve operational efficiency, enhance protocol compliance and elevate overall data integrity.

This webinar will explore how these principles apply specifically to respiratory clinical trials, an area where data variability and test-dependent reliability are critical for optimal study outcomes. The featured speakers will share study‑level and site‑level strategies for ensuring superior data quality, including centralized review models that enable standards‑based feedback, early and ongoing quality assessments, proper training and contemporaneous data quality review activities that offer deeper insight into data validity beyond ATS/ERS criteria alone. They will emphasize test-level spirometry performance characteristics that are critical in assuring that test results accurately reflect your study participants' physiologic state. These processes not only support trial performance in real time but also strengthen confidence that the collected pulmonary function data accurately represent true physiological status.

Through these diverse perspectives, this webinar provides a clear approach to building and maintaining an effective strategy for maintaining high-quality in respiratory clinical trial data.

Register for this webinar to learn how respiratory drug development teams can strengthen spirometry oversight and improve respiratory endpoint data quality.

Join experts from Clario, Dr. Todd Lustine, MD, MS, FCCP, Vice President, Medical Science, Respiratory; Kevin McCarthy, RPFT, ATSF, FAARC, Senior Director, Scientific Affairs, Respiratory Science; Martha Mathews Martin, MPH, PhD, Director, Training Delivery; Phil Lake, PhD, Senior Director, Scientific Affairs, Respiratory Science, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Respiratory Drug Development: Comprehensive Strategies to Improve Data Quality.

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