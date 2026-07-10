Responsible Care® Companies Deliver Third Consecutive Year of Record Employee Safety Performance

New data underscores continuous improvement in operational safety

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chemistry Council (ACC) today released new Responsible Care® performance data showing that member companies achieved a third consecutive year of record employee safety performance, as measured by total recordable incident rate, continuing to strengthen safety performance across U.S. operations.

"Responsible Care® drives the safer operations that are fundamental to enabling growth across the chemical industry and strengthening a competitive U.S. economy," said Chris Jahn, President and CEO, ACC. "By continuously improving how we operate and manage risk, our industry can deliver the essential chemistries that support American manufacturing, advance innovation, and help keep products affordable for families and businesses across the country."

"Achieving a third straight year of a record injury and illness rate shows how companies are continuously improving how they manage risk and protect their workforce," said Mitch Toomey, Vice President of Responsible Care & Stewardship at ACC. "At every level, from frontline operations to leadership, companies are strengthening systems to support worker safety, prevent incidents, and improve outcomes."

Participation in Responsible Care® is a mandatory condition of ACC membership. Through it, companies track and publicly report performance data to strengthen operations and drive year-over-year improvements. These consistent, transparent measurements allow companies to benchmark progress and act quickly to address risks.

Responsible Care companies continue to outperform broader manufacturing benchmarks. In fact, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, Responsible Care practitioners are 5x safer than the overall manufacturing sector, and 3x safer than the overall business of chemistry.

Key Findings from the Responsible Care® Data Release: Safe Operations

Employee Safety: Record-low total recordable incident rate (TRIR) for the third consecutive year, continuing a multi-year downward trend.

Record-low total recordable incident rate (TRIR) for the third consecutive year, continuing a multi-year downward trend. Long-Term Progress: TRIR has declined by more than 26% since 2017.

TRIR has declined by more than 26% since 2017. Process Safety: Continued focus on reducing process safety events, maintaining strong performance across U.S. operations.

The latest data comes amid ongoing public and regulatory focus on chemical safety. Against this backdrop, ACC emphasizes that Responsible Care is designed not only to measure performance, but to drive continuous improvement that helps prevent incidents before they occur.

"Responsible Care companies are committed to learning from incidents - whether inside or outside our industry - and using that knowledge to strengthen operations across the entire industry," added Toomey. "We are using data, experience, and stronger systems to keep driving safety performance forward."

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American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council's mission is to advocate for the people, policy, and products of chemistry that make the United States the global leader in innovation and manufacturing. To achieve this, we: Champion science-based policy solutions across all levels of government; Drive continuous performance improvement to protect employees and communities through Responsible Care®; Foster the development of sustainability practices throughout ACC member companies; and Communicate authentically with communities about challenges and solutions for a safer, healthier and more sustainable way of life. Our vision is a world made better by chemistry, where people live happier, healthier, and more prosperous lives, safely and sustainably—for generations to come.

SOURCE American Chemistry Council