Responsive Classroom Four-Day Institutes Heat Up Around the Globe

For nearly 40 summers educators across the globe have attended Responsive Classroom® advertised institutes to get professional development in social and emotional learning so that they can strengthen their effectiveness in creating positive classroom community where all students have a sense of belonging and significance and in which the goal of discipline is to help students learn self-control and to develop students' intrinsic motivation to choose the socially and morally right thing to do, rather than because of extrinsic motivators such as the promise of rewards or the threat of punishments.

Schools and teachers who adopt the Responsive Classroom® approach focus on (1) creating optimal learning conditions for students to develop their academic, social, and emotional skills and on (2) building positive school and classroom community where students learn, behave, hope, and set and achieve goals.

Teachers learn to use the Responsive Classroom® approach by attending the Responsive Classroom® course. The complete elementary course is taught in two 4-day institutes; the middle school course is currently taught in one 4-day institute. Schools and districts also bring Responsive Classroom® to their sites for whole school adoption and implementation. They receive a wealth of resources and follow-up with a Certified Responsive Classroom® consultant to support implementation.

"Teaching is a complex enterprise…," said Lora Hodges, Executive Director at the Center for Responsive Schools, "…and Responsive Classroom offers a set of practical strategies that help teachers use effective management strategies for a calm, orderly learning environment that promotes autonomy, responsibility and high engagement in learning; design learner-centered lessons that are challenging, fun and relevant and to base their decisions for teaching and discipline upon knowledge of students' social, emotional, physical and cognitive development."

From June through October 2019 Center for Responsive Schools will host Responsive Classroom® institutes across the nation and internationally for teachers who want to learn and implement practices and approaches for teaching and discipline that support social and emotional learning.

