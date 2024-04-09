Restaurant365 Acquires ExpandShare to Enhance Employee Training, Operations, & Guest Experiences

Proprietary platform uses AI and content customization to deliver essential training.

IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant enterprise management platform, today finalized the acquisition of ExpandShare, a proprietary learning management system specifically built for restaurants to deliver and track engaging, impactful training content quickly and easily across platforms.

"Guest satisfaction is paramount to restaurant success, and the main driver for both is capable employees who carry a strong company culture to customers," said Restaurant365 Co-founder and CEO Tony Smith. "We're thrilled to offer this invaluable learning tool to the 40,000 locations we serve, and we're confident that adding best-in-class training to our one-of-a-kind back-office system will allow leaders to holistically grow their business in a way the industry has never seen."

ExpandShare's team and technology will join Restaurant365. The company, which Founder Eric Harsh launched in 2012, integrates with more than 70 leading restaurant technology providers and is used by hospitality brands nationwide, including U.S. Foods, Starbird, Newk's Eatery, and Marco's Pizza. Its user-friendly interface, automations, and tailored content libraries simplify training, empowering employees to enhance brand experience, boost sales, scale location count, and uphold quality and safety standards.

"Learning and growth are core tenets of Restaurant365, and we know they play prominently in many of the most successful restaurants," Smith said.

ExpandShare's mobile platform saves managers time by making critical resources available to staff at the right place and time. With a revolutionary AI-driven course builder, a marketplace of ready-to-use industry courses and templates, and multi-language support capabilities, leaders can quickly build custom learning paths and translate them into more than 80 languages.

"We're grateful to join Restaurant365 in its mission to integrate and streamline restaurant workforce management, alongside accounting and store operations, on a single platform," said ExpandShare Founder Eric Harsh. "We've seen the importance of labor investment and development in recent years and are excited to help restaurants further strengthen their teams, operations, and bottom lines."

ExpandShare is the latest of several innovations to join Restaurant365's all-in-one platform over the previous 12 months. Others include tip automation, restaurant intelligence dashboards, and Capture AI, which brings the power of machine learning to invoice management.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. R365's restaurant enterprise management software simplifies day-to-day management for operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems, including POS providers, vendors, and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

