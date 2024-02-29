Restaurant365 Launches Tip Automation, Strengthening Payroll Accuracy & Efficiency

Automation empowers restaurant leaders to set customizable rules to streamline tip payouts, payroll, and compliance.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant enterprise management platform, today announced the release of its tip automation tool, empowering restaurant leaders to streamline this complicated but essential work while empowering them to refocus on the most important strategic initiatives.

Tips contribute billions of dollars to the U.S. economy annually and comprise the majority of income for millions of Americans, according to the American Economic Association. Accurately managing the distribution and accounting of tips is critical to restaurants' day-to-day operations and long-term success.

"As with many other restaurant management functions, we've long seen leaders spending too much time working with disconnected sets of generic tools and spreadsheets that prevent them from performing at their best," said Mark Calvillo, senior vice president of product at Restaurant365. "With Restaurant365 Tip Automation, restaurant companies of all sizes can create automated, integrated workflows that streamline manual work so leaders can focus on what matters most — their guests and teams — with the confidence that tips are properly managed and accounted for."

Eliminating Manual Chaos

Previously, restaurants used nonstandard processes to manage how they account for and distribute tips, requiring multiple individuals to make manual calculations, opening the door for mistakes and inconsistencies. Restaurant365 Tip Automation bridges the gap between POS punches and the payroll system, eliminating the need for cumbersome data entry and auditing, while automating record keeping. Users can create as many rules as needed to accurately manage tip shares and pools, eliminating the need for manual work and any doubt that tips are distributed according to company policies.

"Restaurant365 Tip Automation gives me four to five hours of my week back," said Chad Arnold, an Oklahoma-based Summer Moon Coffee franchisee and early adopter of the tool. "Now, it's simple for me to delegate and teach someone how to use tip automation versus a spreadsheet, and from an employee standpoint, it's regulated; they know a software is managing the process, so it builds trust."

By moving the entire tip workflow to an automated system, restaurant leaders and employees get greater visibility into the entire process. Employees can see their tips within Restaurant365's mobile app, including total tips earned for each pay period, broken down to shift totals, giving employees financial visibility to better manage their money and expenses.

