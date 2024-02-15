Restaurant365 Names Kate Kemp Chief People Officer

Former DocuSign, Airbnb HR executive to help lead companywide growth

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant enterprise management platform, today named Kate Kemp chief people officer, effective immediately.

Kemp most recently served as vice president of human resources at DocuSign, where she led HR teams overseeing more than 3,000 employees across global technology, customer success, and product. She also led DocuSign's international expansion and Future of Work practice.

"We are committed to continued investment in our people," said Restaurant365 CEO and Co-founder Tony Smith. "Kate's two decades of HR background and people leadership at innovative, high-growth tech companies make her the perfect fit as we advance toward a larger employee count and continue achieving the ambitious goals we have for the business."

Prior to DocuSign, she held a leadership role at Airbnb, helping the company scale from 2,500 to 7,500 employees in under three years.

"Restaurant365's secret sauce is its people, and I know that our employees are the key to continuing to help restaurants thrive," Kemp said. "Our people team is the heart of our employee experience, and I could not be more excited to help bring the entire organization to its next levels as an employer and company of choice."

Kemp received an MBA from The Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she was a Forte Foundation fellow, and is an avid runner, mentor, and volunteer.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. R365's restaurant enterprise management software simplifies day-to-day management for operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems, including POS providers, vendors, and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

