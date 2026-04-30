Restaurant365 Appoints Steve Demchuk as Chief Product Officer and Mark Grilli as Chief Marketing Officer

Two veteran software leaders join R365 as the company enters its next chapter of growth, innovation, and market expansion

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading AI restaurant management platform, today announced the appointments of Steve Demchuk as Chief Product Officer and Mark Grilli as Chief Marketing Officer. These additions to the executive leadership team reinforce Restaurant365's commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions to restaurant operators.

"Steve and Mark each bring an innovative mind with experience and a track record of high impact results," said Restaurant365 CEO and Co-founder Tony Smith. "As we build on our leadership position in the AI back office category for restaurants, their combined strength in product and go-to-market will help us accelerate what matters most: giving operators a purpose-built platform that powers their profitability and growth."

Demchuk brings over 25 years of software engineering and product leadership experience, driving significant revenue growth and product innovation at high-growth companies including Nitric, Bonusly, Avoka (acquired by Temenos), and Rally Software (acquired by CA Technologies). With deep expertise in SaaS, fintech, cloud development, and organizational execution, Demchuk will lead R365's product strategy and engineering teams, ensuring the platform continues to meet the evolving needs of restaurant operators.

"Restaurant365 has built a platform that restaurant operators rely on every day to run their business. I'm passionate about building great teams who make products customers love, and I'm excited to do exactly that here as we deliver the next wave of innovation for our customers," said Demchuk.

Grilli brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across all aspects of software marketing, most recently serving as CMO of CommerceHub (now Rithum), the leading commerce operations platform. Prior to that, he led Product Marketing for Zendesk and the Document Cloud business unit at Adobe. In his new role, Grilli will lead Restaurant365's brand, demand generation, and go-to-market strategy.

"Restaurant365 is a category-defining platform with a passionate customer base and significant room to grow. I'm looking forward to building on the strong brand and market presence the team has established and helping even more restaurant operators discover how R365 can transform their business," said Grilli.

The appointments of Demchuk and Grilli further strengthen Restaurant365's leadership team as the company—backed by a rapidly growing customer base and accelerating market momentum—continues to invest in product innovation and position itself for the next level of growth.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the AI platform restaurants trust to run a more profitable business by centralizing accounting, inventory, workforce management, and payroll. Purpose-built for the restaurant industry, R365 unifies operational and financial data to deliver insights and automation that help operators control food and labor costs, accelerate financial close, and reduce time spent on manual tasks. Restaurant365's connected ecosystem includes integrations with hundreds of leading POS systems, vendors, and banks for unmatched operational visibility and efficiency. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California, and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

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SOURCE Restaurant365