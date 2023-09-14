Restaurant365 Earns 12 #1 Rankings on G2's Fall 2023 Best Software List

News provided by

Restaurant365

14 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

R365 Intelligence rated top solution for Restaurant Business Intelligence (BI) & Analytics, Restaurant Management, Restaurant Scheduling, Restaurant Inventory Management, and more.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant enterprise management software, announced today it has been ranked as an industry leader in 39 categories in the G2 Fall 2023 Grid Report, earning #1 status in twelve categories.

"Everything we do at Restaurant365 is to add value for restaurants," states Tony Smith, CEO & Co-Founder of Restaurant365. "I am so happy to see that customers who use our product daily find value in what we create. Being ranked #1 in so many categories demonstrates  our hard work and investment in our customers' success."

Every quarter, G2 Reports provide a high-level overview of software companies and products, pinpointing those with the most satisfied customers and largest presence in the market.

Restaurant Business Intelligence & Analytics
R365 Intelligence was launched in April 2023, enabling operators to easily combine various data sources for robust real-time BI reports and dashboards. The analytics tools help visualize, blend, and make sense of the collected data so operators can spend less time searching for answers and more time optimizing business operations.

Restaurant365 ranked #1 for Restaurant Business Intelligence & Analytics on the Grid Report, the Americas Regional Grid Report, the Mid-Market Grid Report, and the Momentum Grid Report. In addition, the software garnered customer satisfaction ratings of 95% on Ease of Doing Business With, 94% on Quality of Support, and 92% on Likelihood to Recommend.

Restaurant Scheduling
Restaurant365 Scheduling is designed to help operators navigate compliance with local labor laws, optimize labor costs, and save time by creating strategic, mobile-friendly schedules while streamlining shift swaps, approvals, and team communication.

This state-of-the-art scheduling tool outranked competitors with #1 rankings in the Americas Regional Grid Report, the Relationship Index, the Grid Report, and the Momentum Grid Report.

Restaurant Inventory Management
Restaurant365's inventory solution automates the process to simplify inventory counting, easily transfer inventory, and break down menu item costs to spot and act on problems or opportunities. It has outranked all competitors on the Grid Report and the Momentum Grid Report.

Products shown on the Grid Report for Restaurant Inventory Management are ranked by customer satisfaction based on user reviews and market presence. Restaurant365's highest-ranked features with the inventory tool include Invoice Tracking, Accounting, and Inventory Control.

Restaurant Management
A total of 16 companies qualified for the Momentum Grid Report for Restaurant Management. Restaurant365 outpaced competitors on all metrics with the highlight growth trajectory based on user satisfaction scores, employee growth, and digital presence.


About G2
G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About Restaurant365®
Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. R365's restaurant enterprise management software simplifies day-to-day management for operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems including POS providers, vendors, and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at www.restaurant365.com

CONTACT: restaurant365@nextpr.com

SOURCE Restaurant365

Also from this source

Restaurant365 Customer Data Reveals 5% Increase in YOY Sales Among Other Shifts in Industry Trends

Restaurant365 Announces First National Two-Day User Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.