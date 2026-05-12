Restaurant365 Introduces R365 AI, the Only Intelligence Engine Built on the Full Restaurant P&L

R365 AI turns unified financial and operational data into real-time decisions and automated actions that help operators protect margins and drive profitability — debuting at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show.

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading restaurant back-office management platform, today announced R365 AI, an intelligence engine designed to help operators make faster decisions, reduce manual work, and improve profitability across their business. Restaurant365 uniquely connects accounting, inventory, labor, scheduling, and POS data in one system, giving R365 AI the complete operational and financial context needed to deliver more accurate insights and actions.

Restaurant operators face mounting cost pressure while managing fragmented systems and delayed information. Financials close too late to act. Labor costs rise before they're visible. Food cost issues surface after margins are already impacted. Most tools rely on partial data — focusing on sales, labor, or inventory in isolation — making it difficult to understand true profitability or take timely action. Without a complete, real-time view across financial and operational data, operators are forced to reactively connect the dots instead of proactively managing their business. R365 AI closes this gap by using the full restaurant P&L to deliver decisions that reflect the true financial impact of every action — before margins are lost.

R365 AI runs on a unified data foundation no other restaurant technology company has: a single system where accounting, inventory, labor, scheduling, and POS data live together. This complete view enables operators to see clearly across locations, act faster to protect profitability, and automate time-consuming back-office work.

R365 AI is designed to deliver measurable operational and financial impact across core restaurant workflows. Operators leveraging R365's AI labor management engine saw a 15% reduction in average labor forecast error, delivering an estimated $100,000 in annual savings across 10 locations.

"We've spent more than a decade building the data foundation behind this," said Restaurant365 CEO and Co-founder Tony Smith. "R365 AI is a natural extension of that work. Because we connect the complete back-office with front of house data in one system, we can help restaurant operators understand what's happening in their business sooner, make smarter decisions, and spend less time chasing information across disconnected tools."

What's Launching

At the 2026 NRA Show, Restaurant365 will introduce the following capabilities:

AI Dashboards: Natural-language prompting that lets operators instantly build dashboards and surface automated analysis without report requests, waiting, or manual configuration.





Labor Management Suite: A fully connected suite spanning Time & Attendance, Forecasting, Scheduling, and Labor Dashboards that gives operators real-time control over their single largest controllable cost.





AI Advisor: An AI agent that turns financial and operational data into clear, actionable answers. Operators can ask questions that span accounting and operations — "Which locations are profitable after labor?" "Where are my food costs widening?" — and get direct answers in seconds.





AI Scheduling: An AI agent that generates a complete, optimized weekly schedule in a single click, automatically respecting labor rules, employee availability, and multi-location constraints while eliminating hours of manual scheduling work.





Secure Data Share: A direct Snowflake connection that gives enterprise analytics teams always-on access to unified POS, sales, labor, and inventory data without API pipelines, CSV exports, or scheduled syncs.





R365 Chef's Table: Early-stage access to emerging capabilities through Restaurant365's customer co-creation program, where operators help shape what gets built next.

Availability

R365 AI is available now within the Restaurant365 platform. AI Dashboards and the Labor Management Suite are generally available. AI Advisor, AI Scheduling, and Secure Data Share are available in early-stage access through R365 Chef's Table.

Restaurant365 will demonstrate all capabilities live at Booth #6027 during the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show, May 16–19 in Chicago.

Solutions Bar

The Restaurant365 Solutions Bar will be open during all show floor hours, giving attendees the opportunity to meet one-on-one with R365 experts to explore platform capabilities, discover best practices, and learn strategies for driving greater operational and financial performance. Attendees are encouraged to book appointments in advance for personalized sessions.

Tech Talk: Data that Leads: Turning Restaurant Signals into Daily Decisions

Monday, May 18, 2026 | 3 p.m. CT

Innovation Theater, North Hall, Booth 5577

Restaurant365 Solutions Architect and podcast host Marc Cohen and Black Rock Coffee Bar BI Senior Manager Jaclyn Nesemann will discuss how the 190+ location brand uses unified, real-time data across inventory, waste, and product mix to cut through operational noise and drive profitability at scale.

In-Booth Happy Hours

Restaurant365 will host in-booth happy hours on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday — May 16, 17, and 18 — from 3 to 5 p.m. CT at Booth #6027. Attendees can network with industry peers and connect with Restaurant365 experts in an informal setting.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the platform that unifies restaurant accounting, inventory, workforce management, payroll, and operations into a single system of action. Purpose-built for the restaurant industry, Restaurant365 helps operators control food and labor costs, accelerate financial close, reduce manual work, and make faster, more profitable decisions. Its connected ecosystem includes integrations with hundreds of leading POS systems, vendors, and banks, delivering unmatched visibility across the business. Restaurant365 is headquartered in Irvine, California, and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Restaurant365