Restaurants Increase Catering Revenue with TripleseatDirect

TripleseatDirect's new features enable restaurants to increase on and off-premise catering sales

CONCORD, Mass., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, announced five new TripleseatDirect features that will disrupt the online ordering process for the restaurant industry.

Building upon TripleseatDirect's platform—empowering consumers to book events and catering with restaurants and unique venues through a direct online platform—our enhanced features allow customers to seamlessly book, plan, and pay for on-premise events and off-premise catering.

Seamless Payments: Square joins our payment integration partners Clover Connect and Stripe as a secure online credit card processing platform.

joins our payment integration partners Clover Connect and Stripe as a secure online credit card processing platform. Easy Delivery: Reduce pressure on your team through our partnership with DoorDash Drive , allowing customers to have drop-off catering delivered right to their doorstep.

Reduce pressure on your team through our partnership with allowing customers to have drop-off catering delivered right to their doorstep. Robust Reporting: Grow your catering business using accurate data on event information, submission types, and popular menu items and packages.

Grow your catering business using accurate data on event information, submission types, and popular menu items and packages. Tailor Deposits: Establish deposit terms for each style of event, such as on-premise, full-service catering, and pick-up and drop-off catering.

Establish deposit terms for each style of event, such as on-premise, full-service catering, and pick-up and drop-off catering. Customize Booking/Planning: Customize catering options for specific days/times to showcase special holiday menus.

"Online ordering is here to stay, and 91% of restaurants either have or are adopting platforms," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "TripleseatDirect is the tool that will allow every restaurant — from fast-casual to fine dining — to increase their catering revenue by allowing customers to book, plan, and pay for their orders in just a few clicks."

Visit our Catersource booth (#511) for a live demo on how TripleseatDirect can grow your catering business.

To learn more about TripleseatDirect, visit https://tripleseat.com/lp/tsd-conf/ .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 15,000+ restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. The Tripleseat platform has enabled venues to book and manage over 6 million events and has delivered $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

Media Contact:

Azure Collier

Director of Brand Marketing

978-614-0490

[email protected]

SOURCE Tripleseat