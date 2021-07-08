Restoration Builders Adds Steve Fulgham to its ESG and Technology Group

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announced today it has added Steve Fulgham to its ESG and Technology Group. He will provide guidance on exterior building material products and technologies which meet the companies environmental, recyclable, and sustainable policies.

Steve Fulgham is the Founding Partner and President at abcSAGE, Inc., a diverse construction and renewable energy company based in Murietta, CA. He brings forty years of construction industry experience with a specialization in solar and renewable energy systems and five California State Contractors Licenses to the company. He is double-certified by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners [NABCEP], is a registered Subject Matter Expert for the State of California, and serves the California State Contractors Board by helping craft licensing curriculum.

Mr. Fulgham is Co-Founder of The Veteran Asset, a non-profit organization which assists U.S. military veterans obtain careers in the renewable energy sector. The organization recruits, facilitates top-notch Solar PV training and provides placement services for veterans seeking a career in the solar industry. He was selected by the U.S Department of Energy as the official "Solar Ready Vets" trainer for Camp Pendleton Marine Base. Prior to those positions, Mr. Fulgham served as the Chief Executive Officer of Ambassador Energy, Inc. and was a Senior Vice President of Sales for Computer Associates, Inc. He graduated the University of Washington with a BA in Business Management.

"We are committed to offering solutions which are renewable, sustainable and environmentally friendly. Steve is a well respected industry expert who is uniquely qualified to help expand The Smart Healthy Home program," said John Lorenz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "His values are well aligned with the company's values, especially in our mutual commitment to respect and honor our nation's veterans. Steve has excellent leadership skills with direct experience in renewable energy systems and construction. I am delighted to extend him a warm welcome to our ESG and Technology Group."

About

Restoration Builders, Inc was formed in 2017 and is now the premier exterior building material services company providing roofing, siding, windows and gutters to residential and commercial customers in 32 states. RBI has and continues to disrupt, innovate and transform the sector. RBI is bringing to you and your family "The Smart Healthy Home."

