Restoration Builders Announces Appointment of Yolanda Armalis to Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") today announced that it has appointed Yolanda Armalis to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Armalis brings seventeen years' experience in the mortgage loan sector of the financial services industry. She has held senior positions for several financial institutions, including BMO Financial Group, Wells Fargo and HSBC. She has deep knowledge of loan underwriting policies and practices, mortgage lending regulations, and evaluating complex financial documents. She has consistently been given responsibility to advise and guide senior management on the establishment of controls to mitigate risk. Ms. Armalis also served as Senior Quality Assurance Analyst, where she monitored and ensured adherence to bank policies, internal procedures and government regulations, and Compliance Specialist, where she ensured compliance with consumer lending, mortgage banking, related servicing laws and regulatory matters at the federal and state level. She studied at Harper College in Palatine, IL.

"We are extremely pleased to extend a warm welcome to Yolanda Armalis as the newest member of our Board of Directors" said John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "She brings a unique perspective to the business from her wide scope of experience in the financial services industry. Her career is interwoven with regulatory compliance and quality assurance expertise. We will rely on those analytical skills as we begin driving the company into its next group of growth initiatives, including the development of our commercial services and online sales groups.

Restoration Builders is the Nations' largest residential roofing contractor, founded in 2017 to meet explosive growth demands in the $210B+ insurance restoration industry. We are committed locally and prepared to serve wide scale for disaster response. The Company has 32 strategically located operations and is creating a multi-channel sales platform that includes a traditional in-home consultation, digital consultation, and commercial services. Our mission is to protect, restore, and build properties, strengthen families and support our communities.

