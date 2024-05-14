Restoration Builders Awarded the Prestigious Gold Medal Quality Award from Versico Roofing Systems

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders Holdings, Inc., a leading roofing repair and replacement contractor, proudly announces that Versico Roofing Systems has awarded it the distinguished Gold Medal Quality Award. This accolade recognizes the outstanding commitment and craftsmanship that Restoration Builders brings to each project, setting them apart as a top-tier provider in the industry.

Founded on the principles of reliability, integrity, and customer satisfaction, Restoration Builders has consistently upheld the highest quality standards. This has been reflected in their excellent inspection ratings and the long-lasting durability of their installations.

The Gold Medal Quality Program is designed to identify and celebrate contractors who consistently deliver top-quality installations. Restoration Builders, Inc. has proven its dedication to craftsmanship and long-term quality in every job by achieving this status, reinforcing its commitment to excellence as a Versico contractor.

"Being recognized with the Gold Medal Quality Award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders. "Our goal has always been to provide exceptional service and the finest roofing solutions to our customers. This honor from Versico Roofing Systems validates our efforts and ongoing commitment to setting the bar high in the roofing industry."

Restoration Builders, Inc., attributes its success to its skilled team of professionals, who are rigorously trained and adhere to comprehensive safety measures, ensuring both worker and client well-being. Their unparalleled service record and attention to detail testify to the values that garnered them the esteemed Gold Medal.

Customers looking to work with an award-winning company for their roofing repair and replacement needs can rest assured that Restoration Builders, Inc. will deliver a Gold Medal-worthy experience on every project.

About Restoration Builders:

Restoration Builders is one of the premier roofing contractors in the nation, dedicated to providing top-notch repair and replacement services. They have established themselves as industry leaders by focusing on innovation, customer-centric service, and the delivery of sustainable, high-quality roofing solutions. Find out more about Restoration Builders at their website restorbuilders.com

About Versico Roofing Systems:

Versico Roofing Systems is committed to providing innovative and reliable roofing solutions. As a division of Carlisle Construction Materials, Versico is a critical player in the industry, offering high-quality EPDM, TPO, PVC, and VersiFleece roofing systems along with an array of accessories designed for excellence in roofing. Find out more about Versico Roofing Systems at their website versico.com

