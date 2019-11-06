Restoration Builders Continues Its Rapid Expansion with Acquisition of Roofscapes Exteriors Located in Oklahoma

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") today announced the signing of an asset purchase agreement for the acquisition of Roofscapes Exteriors, LLC ("Roofscapes Exteriors"), headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Since its inception in 2017, Restoration Builders has been focused on developing a strategic network of licensed contractors and other industry-related companies, located across and throughout the United States. The Restoration Builders network will eventually include a global infrastructure of offices, teams, equipment, trucks and other resources operating in tandem to capitalize on the $210B+ insurance restoration industry. The Company projects this network will record more than $100 Million in revenue for 2019.

Clint Vaughn, Founder and President of Roofscapes Exteriors, LLC, was introduced to the industry by taking a summer sales job at a roofing company before his last semester of college in 2000. The following year, he became a property insurance adjuster – a job that allowed him to learn the reimbursement side of the business and how to manage claims. After completing his MBA, Clint founded Roofscapes Exteriors in 2005. He believed his industry knowledge and background would enable him to offer customers a better experience.

In 2010, Clint joined forces with fellow roofing owners and helped write legislation that would eventually be passed into Oklahoma law as the Roofing Contractor Registration Act. That law has protected many Oklahoma consumers and has since added a licensing requirement for commercial roofing work. Clint also served on the Owens Corning Platinum Contractor Advisory Board from 2017 to 2019.



His decision to join Restoration Builders was born from the desire to be a part of a growing network and build a corporation on a larger scale. "It's time to elevate what the public thinks of the roofing industry", said Clint Vaughn, Founder and President of Roofscapes Exteriors. "For me, a great place to start is by joining other like-minded owners that I have known and respected for many years. Together with our strengths and experience we can achieve more, cover more area, and progress further by streamlining our best practices."

"I am very happy to welcome Roofscapes Exteriors to our growing team," stated John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "Clint brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our group. He has experience working as a property adjustor and has a solid background in business administration. He has built a synergistic team of highly skilled technicians who are well respected in the industry. I know they will make a great addition to the Restoration Builders network."

Roofing repair is a rapidly growing sector of the $49 Billion roofing contractors' industry. Because it is largely comprised of local, privately held companies, however, this sector is considered fragmented. The vast majority of roofing customers are insurance policy holders utilizing their coverage for a repair or replacement.



Restoration Builders is a residential and commercial contractor operating within the United States. Their mission is to protect, restore and build properties, strengthen families and support the community. They are committed locally and ready to serve wide scale for disaster response. To learn more, please visit their website at www.restorbuilders.com

Roofscapes Exteriors is staffed with quality roofing experts that handles clients through a detailed process, while educating and answering their questions. Their goal is to build relationships and develop trust between themselves and their customers. With that trust, they are able to gain their customers' understanding and instill confidence. To learn more, please visit: www.roofscapesexteriors.com

