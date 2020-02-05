Restoration Management Company Announces New Location in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Management Company, a US-based restoration services company, is proud to announce the opening of their fourteenth location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. To support the expansion of Restoration Management Company's (RMC) water, smoke and environmental restoration and catastrophe-related services, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex provides an ideal, dynamic location to serve RMC's local and national clients.

Jon Takata, Founder and President of Restoration Management Company Tom Canty, Branch Manager Dallas-Fort Worth, TX Restoration Management Company

Jon Takata, Founder and CEO of Restoration Management Company expressed his excitement about the new location. "Creating a physical presence in Texas means we are better positioned to support our national clients as well as provide additional, responsive support to the Southeastern region of the country. This newest location builds mutual synergy and allows us to serve those clients across the entire region; as well as be poised to respond to urgent, regional disasters from our new base in the Dallas-Fort Worth region."

For more than 35 years, RMC has been providing residents and business owners exceptional service in the states of California, Washington, Colorado and Arizona; as well as catastrophe sites across the US. RMC stands out in the restoration field because of their professionally trained employees, commitment to customer service, and seamless processes that only a private company can provide.

"At RMC, we are proud to be the preferred emergency response contractor for many commercial and multi-family property managers and insurance companies." Tom Canty, Branch Manager for RMC Dallas-Fort Worth continues; "We look forward to serving clients across the great state of Texas with the same high-level of service we are dedicated to delivering at every RMC location."

RMC's Dallas-Fort Worth Branch will operate from their new office at 1732 Minters Chapel, Suite 100 in Grapevine Texas.

ABOUT RESTORATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Since 1985, Restoration Management Company has provided 24-hour restoration service for customers when they experience a catastrophe in their home or workplace. With their headquarters in Hayward, California, RMC has 10 regional locations in Northern and Southern California, as well as locations in Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix and the Denver-metro areas. When emergency services are required RMC delivers high-quality and rapid property restoration. We stand ready with our highly trained, experienced, and customer-focused restoration technicians.

Restoration Management Company www.RMC.com

1.800.400.5058

Media contact:

Amanda Jones

233667@email4pr.com

720-576-2903

SOURCE Restoration Management Company