Restorerz Emergency Services Ranks No. 717 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

With three-year revenue growth of 817%, Southern California's leading emergency restoration services provider is one of America's fastest-growing private companies

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restorerz Emergency Services, the most trusted emergency restoration company in Southern California, reported three-year revenue growth of 817% to rank 717th on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment, its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other household brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Restorerz is experiencing exceptional growth because we're different from other companies in this industry," said Eduard Mirzoian, CEO of Restorerz Emergency Services. "We've earned the trust of homeowners and businesses throughout the Los Angeles area by solving tough problems for clients facing challenging circumstances. We craft a full-service experience that relives stress for them and ensures we get the job done right the first time. Appearing on the Inc. 5000 reflects our commitment to advancing the restoration industry by providing innovative solutions and world-class service."

Restorerz Emergency Services offers technology-driven emergency restoration solutions, including water, fire and mold remediation, and sewage cleanup. The company's certified and highly trained problem solvers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They apply the latest best practices, tools and technology to solve the problems of residential and commercial customers facing the aftermath of catastrophic property damage.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000, with the fast growth that requires, is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For more information about Restorerz Emergency Services, visit https://restorerz.com/.

About Restorerz Emergency Services

Restorerz Emergency Services is the most trusted and technologically advanced emergency restoration company in Southern California. From water, fire and mold remediation to sewage cleanup, Restorerz Emergency Services' certified and highly trained problem solvers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to any emergency of any size. With decades of experience among leadership, technicians in the field and customer service staff, Restorerz Emergency Services applies the latest best practices, tools and technology to solve the problems of residential and commercial customers facing the aftermath of a catastrophic incident damaging their properties. For more information, visit https://restorerz.com/.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

