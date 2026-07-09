REST'S EVERCOOL® COOLING+ SHEET SET SELECTED AS 2026 RED DOT DESIGN AWARD WINNER

Brand Recognized for Innovation in Cooling Sleep Technology and Product Design

NEWARK, Del., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning bedding brand, Rest® is thrilled to announce that their Evercool+® Cooling Sheet Set was named as a winner of a 2026 Red Dot Design Concept Award in the Bedroom Furniture and Beds category. The Red Dot Design Concept Awards is part of the internationally renowned Red Dot Award program and one of the world's most prestigious design competitions. The awards recognize innovative, forward-thinking products, concepts, and prototypes that push the boundaries of design and shape the future of their industries.

Red Dot 2026 Winner Logo

"This recognition from Red Dot is an incredible honor and a testament to our team's commitment to rethinking what bedding can do," said Andy Nguyen, Co-Founder of Rest. "From the beginning, our goal has been to create products that seamlessly blend performance, comfort, and thoughtful design. The Evercool+® Cooling Sheet Set embodies that mission, and we're proud to see it recognized on a global stage."

The Evercool+® Cooling Sheet Set is constructed from Rest's proprietary Evercool® fabric and designed to deliver a higher-quality, temperature-regulated sleep experience. Ultra-fine, high-density fibers achieve a Qmax cooling rating of 0.44, allowing the sheets to draw heat away from the body faster and more consistently than traditional materials like cotton (0.11), silk (0.19), or bamboo (0.15). Strategic fiber knitting enhances moisture dispersion for an immediate cool-to-the-touch sensation, while woven-in Ionic+® silver yarn helps inhibit bacterial growth and reduce odors without the use of chemical treatments.

The Red Dot Design Awards receive thousands of submissions annually from companies, design studios, and innovators around the globe. Winners are selected by an international jury of independent design experts who evaluate entries based on criteria including innovation, functionality, quality, usability, and overall design excellence.

The Evercool+® Cooling Sheet Set is available in Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, and King/California King sizes and comes in six colorways. The product is machine washable, includes free shipping, and is backed by a 30-night return policy. Retail pricing ranges from $269–$349.

To learn more about the Evercool+® Cooling Sheet Set, please visit rest.com.

ABOUT REST®

Rest® is on a mission to redefine sleeping comfort by creating personalized solutions to real sleep issues through innovations in form, function and technology. The Evercool® collection is Rest's first breakthrough, science-backed range of products, specifically designed to support temperature regulation and all night comfort. Many of Rest's products are eligible for purchase using Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA). The brand has received widespread recognition, including Good Housekeeping's Best Bedding Awards for the Evercool® Cooling Comforter (2023, 2024, 2025, 2026), Apartment Therapy's Best List Awards (2023), Health Sleep Awards for the Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Set (2025), and Men's Health Sleep Awards for the Evercool® Cooling Pillow (2025). To learn more, please visit www.rest.com.

SOURCE Rest