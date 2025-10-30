ResumeTemplates.com Survey: 1 in 3 Gen Z Workers Have Yelled at Their Boss

Gen Z workers prioritize authenticity over traditional professionalism

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ResumeTemplates.com survey of 1,200 full-time Gen Z workers reveals that many young professionals are challenging traditional expectations around workplace behavior. One in three admit to yelling at their boss, and half say they regularly talk negatively about their manager to coworkers.

While some older generations may view these actions as inappropriate, two-thirds of Gen Zers believe expectations around professionalism are excessive.

Authenticity and emotion are driving new norms

Thirty-two percent of Gen Z workers say they've yelled at their boss, often during stressful moments or after feeling offended. Nearly half (45%) have cried in front of or to their manager, most commonly due to personal issues or burnout.

"Gen Z is one of the most emotionally aware generations, and they're not afraid to show it," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates.com. "For a lot of older workers, that's hard to understand. But Gen Z has seen people get laid off or fired even when doing great work, so they don't see silence as protection."

Unfiltered communication is common

Half of Gen Z workers say they've spoken negatively about their boss to coworkers, and 1 in 10 have posted something negative online. Others admit to more personal dynamics: 7% say they've flirted with a manager, often because they found them attractive.

Toothacre cautions that while openness can foster connection, it can also carry risks: "Gossip or oversharing can backfire. Knowing the difference between healthy venting and behavior that undermines your professional image is key."

Gen Z challenges outdated ideas of professionalism

While 45% of Gen Z workers value professionalism, a larger share (56%) believe it should leave room for personality, or view it as overrated altogether. Sixty-six percent say older generations expect too much professionalism from them.

"Gen Z doesn't need to suppress who they are," says Toothacre. "But learning to read the room and adjust accordingly is what builds long-term credibility."

