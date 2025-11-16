ResumeTemplates.com Survey: 2 in 3 Full-Time Workers Seek Extra Income To Cover Holiday Expenses This Year

Majority say holidays are harder to afford; many turning to side gigs

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ResumeTemplates.com survey of 1,000 full-time U.S. workers reveals that most employees are struggling to afford holiday expenses this year and plan to pick up extra work to get by. Sixty-one percent say it's harder to cover the cost of gifts, travel, and celebrations this year, and two-thirds will earn extra income to make ends meet.

Full-time pay isn't covering holiday costs



Compared to last year, 61% of full-time workers say holiday spending is more difficult. For 3 in 10, the loss of government benefits such as SNAP or insurance assistance is a factor. Many are turning to side gigs or working longer hours to make up the difference.

"The deeper issue is that full-time employment no longer guarantees financial stability," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates.com. "Wages aren't keeping pace with costs, and many people are being forced to find extra income just to maintain a basic standard of living."

Most common side gigs: overtime, delivery, seasonal retail



Among those earning or planning to earn extra income:

46% are working more hours for their current employer

33% are doing delivery work

30% have seasonal retail jobs

23% are freelancing or doing ride-share

Others are turning to social media, pet sitting, and babysitting

More than one-third (39%) say side jobs are impacting their productivity at their main job. Among those currently or planning to pick up extra work, 43% say it's difficult to find opportunities.

Many plan to cut back this season



To manage costs, 35% will spend less on gifts this year, 29% on decor, 26% on travel, and 25% on food.

Methodology: This survey was conducted in November 2025 using the Pollfish platform. It includes responses from 1,000 full-time U.S. workers aged 18 and older. The sample was census-balanced for region and age.

