ResumeTemplates.com Survey: Threat of AI and Job Loss Pushing 6 in 10 Gen Zers Toward Blue-Collar Work

SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ResumeTemplates.com survey of 1,250 Gen Z adults reveals that a growing number of young Americans are pursuing blue-collar careers over traditional white-collar roles, driven largely by fears of AI-related job loss and a desire for long-term security.

Three in five Gen Zers say they are likely to pursue work in the trades in 2026. Compared to past expectations, interest in hands-on careers has risen sharply: just 25% of respondents thought they'd work in the trades when they graduated high school.

"Many young adults are questioning whether college debt is worth it and are instead exploring blue-collar careers that offer solid income, skill development, and long-term security," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates.com. "As older generations retire, these roles will open up, and unlike many corporate jobs, they're not likely to be replaced by AI."

Job Security and AI Drive Interest in Skilled Trades

Among Gen Zers who view blue-collar jobs as more secure than office jobs, 80% cite AI-proofing as the primary reason. Others say these roles can't be offshored (38%) or are more recession-resistant (32%). Job security (27%) is the top motivator overall, followed by alignment with skills (26%) and high earning potential (23%).

Top Blue-Collar Paths: Construction, Electrical Work, Automotive Repair

Among those likely to enter the trades in 2026, the most common career goals include:

Construction (21%)

Electrical work (10%)

Manufacturing (9%)

Plumbing (7%)

Automotive repair (6%)

"These trades are appealing because they offer opportunity, training, and good pay," says Toothacre. "For entrepreneurial Gen Zers, it may eventually lead to owning their own business. They also provide flexibility, which aligns with one of Gen Z's top workplace values. That said, it's important to remember that blue-collar work can take a physical toll over time."

