Retailers Can Now Rapidly Deploy Clienteling Services to Deepen Customer Engagement with New Turnkey Edition from Tulip

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, a mobile application provider focused on empowering workers in retail stores, today announced Turnkey Edition, a new offering that captures the key clienteling features and best practices with an out of the box mobile solution that is easy to install, configure and launch in stores. This entry-level edition ensures rapid deployment, low risk, and minimal setup costs. Direct-to-consumer jewelry brand Mejuri recently deployed Turnkey Edition in their first physical store. With a recent round of funding, the brand is planning to expand their physical stores – the next one being in New York City.

The new product empowers sales associates to use customer preferences, past interactions, and recent purchases to send personalized messages to establish long-term relationships with their key customers. Among some of the benefits, Tulip's Turnkey Edition enables associates to:

Assist customers shoulder-to-shoulder with a beautiful mobile app

Search and browse the catalog with a 360-degree view of all product information

Access products that are available in the store, in other stores or online

Take notes, track birthdays and anniversaries

Interact with customers after they leave the store with personal emails

Coordinate and schedule customer follow-ups and build personal relationships

Notify customers when their order is in or their size and favorite style is available for purchase

"Clienteling is about extending the relationship between store associate and customer beyond the four walls of the physical store that brings personalization and convenience to another level, all while repositioning the associate from somebody who offers some assistance in the store into a trusted fashion and style consultant," said Ali Asaria, CEO of Tulip. "Our new simple-to-setup Turnkey Edition can be deployed in just days – not months – allowing all retailers, regardless of size, to provide a true VIP experience to their loyal customers. We're thrilled that Mejuri has launched Tulip for their store associates for their first brick-and-mortar store. They are the latest online retailer to view the physical store as an important part of their strategy, and we're confident that our clienteling features will help them bring together the best of online and in-store to the delight of their customers."

"We wanted our showroom stylists to have great mobile tools for communicating with our community so they could build relationships, deliver great shopping experiences and make our fine jewelry and services accessible, fun, and part of their everyday life," said Majed Masad, COO & Co-Founder of Mejuri. "Our stylists use Tulip to reach out to customers via text messages and email to elevate the level of service we provide - driving sales both in-store and online."

Upcoming Webinars

Tulip Clienteling Product Showcase featuring the Turnkey Edition



Wednesday, September 12, 11am EST



Register here: http://www.snwebcastcenter.com/webcast/tulip/2018/TulipClientelingWebinar

Clienteling In 2018: The Kate Spade Story



Tuesday, September 18, 1pm EST



Register here: https://www.webeventpro.com/wwd0920181

About Tulip



Tulip is a mobile application provider focused on empowering workers in retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and Bonobos use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, visit http://www.tulip.com and follow us @tulipretail.

About Mejuri



Mejuri is a digitally native brand founded on the belief that luxury should be accessible, fun, and part of every day. Their inspiration comes from their customers — real, smart, mindful women. Mejuri works with top jewelers, who commit to exceptional craftsmanship and ethical practices to produce quality pieces made of solid gold, sterling silver, diamonds, and semi precious stones. The company skips the middleman and sells directly to customers to provide fine jewelry at a fraction of the price of traditional retail. It's their mission to have women embrace a daily dose of luxury.

Founded in 2015 in Toronto, Canada, the brand is millennial-izing fine jewelry with strong social strategies, direct relationships with customers, and catering to millennials who are informed about the products and brands with whom they shop. Mejuri Co-Founder and CEO Noura Sakkijha, a former engineer with deep roots in fine jewelry, leveraged her learnings from the industry to create a next-generation jewelry brand. Sakkijha and her team are focused on breaking the barriers between millennials and what has been always thought of as an exclusive and occasional category. Visit us online at http://www.mejuri.com and follow us @mejuri.

Contact: Scott Cianciulli The Plunkett Group (212) 739-6753 scott@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE Tulip

Related Links

http://www.tulip.com

