Retailers Launch Additional Promotions with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Support Kids and Teens Heading Back2School

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America launched its 2020 Back2School cause campaign in July, and continued its momentum today announcing additional partnerships with retailers around the country. As millions of kids and teens return to school, whether virtually or in-person, the youth advocacy organization is working to ensure that all youth, especially those who need us most, have the same opportunities to succeed in life. Boys & Girls Clubs provide high-quality programming that supports the learning young people receive during the school day. They ensure kids and teens have the resources they need to achieve a great future – including a safe, supportive environment and caring adult mentors.

"Back to school will look a lot different this year for America's kids," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "But even in uncertain times, Boys & Girls Clubs are here to support kids and teens, providing a safe place with meals, school supplies and virtual or in-person programs with positive mentors. I want to give a huge thank you to all the partners who have joined our Back2School campaign this year. Their support will help Clubs do whatever it takes to ensure kids, families and communities have what they need to navigate the school year."

Throughout the Back2School promotion, corporate partners are supporting Club youth by donating school supplies, galvanizing their employees to volunteer with local Clubs while adhering to social distancing guidelines, and engaging the public to participate in the cause campaign.

Charles Schwab Foundation, Chuck E. Cheese, Comcast NBCUniversal, The James M. Cox Foundation, Ross Stores, Toyota North America, and Wayback Burgers are proud supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of America Back2School by raising awareness of the needs facing kids and helping ensure that they have all the right school tools for a successful educational experience, whether virtually or in-person.

In addition, the following Back2School partners are offering ways customers can get involved by participating in the following partner programs:

Buffalo Wild Wings

On August 19, guests can support youth sports by dining at Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants. Ten percent of dine in and carryout orders and all additional guest donations will support local youth sports through partners like Boys & Girls Clubs.

Champion Athleticwear

Champion has launched a new CSR initiative, Champion For All, aimed at creating a more inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds – regardless of their race, age, income, religion or gender. As part of this initiative, Champion is donating 50,000 masks to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. In partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Champion wants to help make sure kids are prepared when returning to school this fall. Champion also launched a Champion For All collection with proceeds supporting the mask donation. The collection is available exclusively at Champion.com and Champion retail stores in New York, Boston and Las Vegas.

The Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola and Family Dollar have teamed up with Boys & Girls Clubs to make a difference in the communities we serve. Let's shape great futures together and Make Every Sip Count. By purchasing participating Coca-Cola products through December 31 at your local Family Dollar stores, 10% of purchases, up to $1 million, will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy is hosting a back-to-school promotion through September 5, online and at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. CVS Pharmacy and P&G is donating $500,000 in value to local Boys & Girls Clubs to help kids in need go back to school with confidence.

Family Dollar

Through September 7, join Family Dollar customers in supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America this Back-to-School season by donating $1, $2 and $3 at store registers.

FRThankYou.com

While back-to-school looks different this year, FRThankYou.com is proud to support Boys & Girls Clubs this Back2School season. When you purchase high-performance, Buy One/Gift One T-shirts from FRThankYou.com, they will donate a similar item to ICU and ER doctors, nurses and support teams on the front-lines working to save those inflicted by COVID-19. Additionally, FRThankYou.com donates 25% of all sales to their Charity Heroes – including Boys & Girls Clubs – to help youth and their families across the country prepare for an unprecedented start to the school year.

Kids Foot Locker

Kids Foot Locker is empowering Great Futures as it hosts a nationwide donation program in-store where customers can donate $1, $3, $5 or $10 at check-out to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America through September 12.

Michaels

Through August 29, Michaels customers will have the opportunity to directly support their local Boys & Girls Clubs with select IN STORE arts supply purchases.

Microsoft

Microsoft Rewards will be supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Back2School initiative with a "Give With Bing" campaign and fundraiser through September 30. Supporters can sign up (https://www.bing.com/give) to donate just by selecting Boys & Girls Clubs of America as the nonprofit partner and then searching with Bing on desktop, mobile or the Bing Search app. Xbox One users can also donate points via the Rewards App on their consoles. Microsoft Rewards will match donations to Boys & Girls Clubs of America through September 30 to support Back2School.

Murphy USA

Murphy USA and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are maximizing the potential of kids in your local community. Through September 1, Murphy USA will ask customers to roundup or donate $1, $5, or $10 to support Boys & Girls Clubs.

Old Navy

Old Navy's back-to-school donation drive raised over $1.6 million to fund jobs and career development for Club youth. Customers can continue to support Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the year at OldNavy.com by selecting the "Donate at Checkout" option.

Panda Express

Panda Cares®, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express®, commemorates its anniversary on Panda Cares Day™, which takes place on August 8, with an annual celebration of giving back. In honor of the holiday this year, Panda surprised kids at more than 80 Boys & Girls Clubs with a virtual celebrity story time. The celebration included a delicious Orange Chicken lunch and a donation of over 72,000 brand new books, kids face masks and totes for the club members to take home.

The Back2School campaign aligns with Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Great Futures Campaign, which calls attention to the crisis facing kids and teens and elevates the role after-school time plays in creating opportunities for youth explore their individual voice and the activities that inspire their dreams and passions. For more information about ways to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Back2School campaign, click here.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

