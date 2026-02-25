RetailMeNot Expands Savings Commitment with New Guaranteed Cash Back at Over 4,000 Retailers

RetailMeNot now guarantees cash back with always-on rewards at more than 4,000 retailers, including newly added merchants funded directly by the company, and features over 10,000 retailers and brands with live offers across its platform, broadening access to savings for shoppers.

The Guaranteed Cash Back program establishes an always-on savings foundation, giving shoppers a consistent baseline they can rely on and enabling stackable rewards across more purchases and categories than ever before.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot, a Ziff Davis company, announced its new Guaranteed Cash Back program, establishing a new industry benchmark for consistent, stackable savings. Shoppers can now earn cash back across more than 4,000 retailers. In total, RetailMeNot features over 10,000 merchants with live offers across its platform. The new savings standard is live as part of the company's 20th anniversary celebration.

At a time when discounts and cash back rates can fluctuate widely across retailers, RetailMeNot is introducing greater predictability into the savings experience. Guaranteed Cash Back can be stacked on top of active promo codes and offers, giving shoppers incremental value at checkout while creating a more consistent and transparent way to save.

The expansion includes newly added cash back merchants funded directly by RetailMeNot, establishing a stackable savings baseline where cash back did not previously exist. By investing in these offers, the company is ensuring customers can earn rewards on nearly every purchase, including in categories and stores where savings opportunities were once limited. As part of this commitment, RetailMeNot guarantees a minimum 1% cash back across more than 4,000 merchants, creating a dependable savings floor for shoppers.

"Savings should feel reliable, not hit or miss," said Magali Darling, Chief Commercial Officer at RetailMeNot Group. "Shoppers know the feeling of 'Checkout Letdown,' when a code looks promising but does not work at checkout. That is a common reality across the industry. With our Guaranteed Cash Back, we are creating a consistent foundation shoppers can count on, with stackable rewards that apply on top of any valid code. It is about bringing confidence back to online savings and reinforcing the trust we have built over the past 20 years."

The Guaranteed Cash Back is available now on RetailMeNot, further underscoring the company's evolution from a coupon site to a comprehensive savings platform built around consistency, trust, and meaningful rewards.

About RetailMeNot Group: The RetailMeNot Group brings together leading shopping, savings, and deal discovery brands that help people shop smarter and help businesses connect with high-intent consumers at moments of purchase. The RetailMeNot Group portfolio includes RetailMeNot, Offers.com, BlackFriday.com, TechBargains, Deals of America and R BrandWorks, reaching millions of consumers through trusted social content, real-time deals, cash back, and seasonal shopping moments. RetailMeNot Group operates as part of Ziff Davis, a leading digital media and internet company.

To learn more, visit www.ziffdavis.com/brands/shopping

About Ziff Davis: Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, health and wellness, connectivity, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com .

Information: [email protected]

SOURCE RetailMeNot, Inc.