Retail's Next Growth Engine Is Human-centric: Tulip and Salesfloor Unite to Scale AI-Powered Customer Engagement

Strategic merger creates the largest global Clienteling platform provider

TORONTO and MONTREAL, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip and Salesfloor today announced a strategic merger to form a combined company under the Tulip brand, establishing the largest global provider of AI-powered, human-centric customer engagement solutions for the retail industry.

Tulip

As customer acquisition costs rise and traditional marketing becomes less effective, leading retailers are shifting their focus to customer lifetime value (CLV). That shift is accelerating the adoption of clienteling — where associates proactively engage customers with personalized, one-to-one outreach and offer guided experiences across digital and in-store channels.

At the same time, retailers are increasingly looking to unify store technology to improve execution, simplify operations, and drive greater efficiency. The combined company will deliver a more comprehensive engagement platform that connects customer data, store associates, and digital touchpoints, enabling more targeted outreach, stronger loyalty, higher conversion, and greater lifetime value.

The impact of clienteling is transformational. According to Tulip's Global 2025 Clienteling Benchmark Report, customers who receive personalized outreach make 49% more purchases and spend 63% more per month. Retailers see 53% higher customer value within six months, while clienteling conversion rates average 11% — more than double traditional mass marketing, with top performers reaching 37%.

This marks a fundamental shift in how retail grows, not by acquiring more customers, but by building stronger relationships with the ones they already have.

"The future of retail isn't less human — it's more human, powered by AI in the hands of sales associates," said Ian Rawlins, CEO of Tulip. "By bringing together Tulip and Salesfloor, we're creating the scale, platform depth, and innovation capacity needed to lead the next era of retail customer engagement. Our solutions already influence billions of dollars in retail sales annually, and that impact will grow significantly as we join forces."

"Retailers are rediscovering the power of the sales associate," added Oscar Sachs, Founder and CEO of Salesfloor. "With the right technology and insight, associates become one of the most effective drivers of loyalty and revenue. This merger brings together the capabilities needed to scale that impact, giving retailers a more unified way to build meaningful, high-value customer relationships across every channel."

Together, Tulip and Salesfloor support approximately 100 enterprise retail clients across nearly every major retail vertical, bringing expanded global operations and a broader customer base. The merger also deepens the company's presence in luxury retail, where high-touch, relationship-driven engagement is a critical driver of performance.

Already trusted by leading global brands including COACH, Jimmy Choo, Macy's, Versace, Ferragamo, and Michael Kors, Tulip and Salesfloor are at the forefront of the shift toward relationship-driven retail, where store associates and ecommerce teams play a central role in driving loyalty, conversion, and customer lifetime value.

With the combination of Tulip and Salesfloor, the company is positioned to accelerate that shift, scaling clienteling as a core growth engine for retailers worldwide.

To support this next phase of growth, the combined company will be led by Tulip CEO Ian Rawlins, with Salesfloor founder and CEO Oscar Sachs continuing through the transition period to help guide integration. Sachs will also contribute to long-term strategy as a member of Tulip's Board of Directors.

Tulip will be at Shoptalk 2026 in Las Vegas, March 24–26 at Booth #3321, where the team will discuss how the next generation of AI-powered clienteling is reshaping retail growth.

About Tulip

Tulip revolutionizes retail by putting powerful loyalty-enhancing technology in the hands of sales associates and retail operations teams. Founded in 2013, we've built the world's most comprehensive retail customer engagement platform featuring best-in-class Clienteling and Online Assisted Selling, targeted outreach, and mobile POS solutions, infused with productivity-enhancing AI to build and sustain greater customer lifetime value. The world's most iconic retailers like Versace, COACH, Pandora, Jimmy Choo, Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ferragamo, David Yurman, and Michael Kors choose Tulip to deliver exceptional shopping experiences that strengthen customer bonds and accelerate sales growth.

About Salesfloor

Salesfloor stands as an award-winning customer engagement platform that helps retailers drive conversations, recommendations, and sales. By offering innovative tools such as Clienteling, Virtual Shopping, and Conversational AI, Salesfloor enables seamless customer engagement across all channels. Trusted by over 50,000 associates from leading retailers in apparel, beauty, jewelry, and beyond, Salesfloor is redefining the role of store associates in the modern retail landscape. Trusted by enterprise retailers in over 70 countries across diverse verticals, Salesfloor delivers measurable business impact through higher conversion, increased basket sizes, and reduced returns.

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SOURCE Tulip