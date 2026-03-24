RethinkBH Launches AI Dashboard to Deliver Proactive, Real-Time Intelligence Across ABA Practice Operations

New command center surfaces risks, guides action, and ensures smoother workflows to support better care and on-time revenue

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH), the leading provider of EHR solutions designed for ABA therapy, today announced the launch of AI Dashboard. This centralized, intelligent command center provides clinicians and administrators instant visibility into the operational, clinical, and compliance health of their practice.

Built specifically for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) care delivery, AI Dashboard replaces manual data review, static reports and spreadsheet exports with real‑time, actionable intelligence. The dashboard enables practices to proactively surface issues and identify priority action items, connecting users directly to what needs attention. With the added ability to use conversational search to get responses to natural-language questions, AI Dashboard results in faster resolution, while reducing administrative burdens and supporting stronger audit readiness.

"AI Dashboard represents a shift from reactive reporting to proactive intelligence," said Dinesh Senanayake, CEO of RethinkFirst, the parent company of RethinkBH. "Instead of asking clinicians and administrators to hunt for answers, the system surfaces what matters most, flags issues before they escalate and guides them directly to resolution. AI Dashboard saves teams hours each week, improving compliance visibility and enabling them to spend more time with clients delivering high‑quality care."

From Insight to Action

Unlike traditional dashboards that function primarily as retrospective reporting tools, the RethinkBH AI Dashboard acts as a living command center. It continuously monitors key operational and clinical components, such as incomplete appointments, session notes, progress and mastery criteria, and highlights issues the moment they arise.

Key features include:

Interactive performance tiles that provide an immediate snapshot of areas in need of attention.

that provide an immediate snapshot of areas in need of attention. One ‑ click fly ‑ out views that take users directly to the exact item requiring attention. This direct connection between insight and action reduces "click fatigue," accelerates resolution, and minimizes time spent navigating the system.

that take users directly to the exact item requiring attention. This direct connection between insight and action reduces "click fatigue," accelerates resolution, and minimizes time spent navigating the system. Conversational search, which allows users to ask natural‑language questions such as "Which appointments are incomplete this week?" and receive immediate, focused answers. By making advanced insights accessible to every role on the team, conversational search improves decision‑making speed and ensures that critical information is always within reach when it is needed.

Designed with Real Users, Built for Real-World Compliance

AI Dashboard was developed in close collaboration with ABA clinicians, administrators, and practice leaders to reflect real-world clinical, operational, and compliance pain points. By proactively flagging gaps and inconsistencies, the dashboard helps practices reduce compliance risk, improve audit readiness, and respond quickly to evolving payer and regulatory requirements.

The underlying AI infrastructure will continue to evolve, laying the groundwork for more advanced, customizable insights as organizational needs and industry standards change.

The RethinkBH AI Dashboard is now available. For more information, visit: https://www.rethinkbehavioralhealth.com/ai-dashboard/

About RethinkBH

Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH) is a leading provider of solutions designed specifically for the realities of ABA care. The company's fully integrated platform is built for ABA organizations that need their systems to scale without adding friction, while ensuring care quality remains the priority. From start-ups to enterprise-level practices, RethinkBH unifies clinical workflows, scheduling, billing, and real-time AI-powered insights into one connected system, reducing administrative burden, improving visibility, and strengthening both care quality and financial performance as practices grow. RethinkBH is part of RethinkFirst. For more information, visit rethinkbh.com.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training and clinical support to employers, educators, and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve 11+ million employees worldwide, one-third of Fortune 100 companies, many of the country's largest public-school districts, and over 96,000 individual behavioral healthcare providers. Each of Rethink's solutions incorporates evidence-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve. For more information, please visit the Rethink website or for media inquiries email [email protected].

SOURCE RethinkFirst