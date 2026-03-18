RethinkCare Delivers 119% ROI for Employers, Forrester Study Finds

Independent Total Economic Impact™ study shows $2 million net present value (NPV) and payback in under six months

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkCare, the leading global platform for neurodiversity, disability, and caregiving support, delivers strong financial and workforce impact to users of its platform, according to a new analysis. A Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting found that organizations achieved a 119% return on investment (ROI), $2 million in net present value and payback in less than six months.

RethinkCare supports neurodivergent and disabled employees, caregivers, and managers as they navigate the complexities of work and life. By combining a coordinated system of expert-led human navigation, lived experience, licensed coaches, technology-enabled guidance, and a robust digital library, RethinkCare provides structured, adaptive pathways through everyday challenges at work and beyond.

Examining the experience of several multinational employers using RethinkCare, the study synthesized their results into a composite organization of 50,000 employees. What emerged is a clear picture of RethinkCare as a platform that both fills critical gaps left by traditional benefits programs and drives measurable improvements in productivity, engagement, and employee well‑being and performance.

The analysis showed that, over a three-year period, organizations using RethinkCare saw numerous benefits, including:

Rapid time to value , with 119% ROI and less than six-month payback period.

, with 119% ROI and less than six-month payback period. $2.8 million in productivity gains as 15% of the target population engaged with RethinkCare by year three. There also was a 3% increase in productivity through improvements in focus and executive functioning, and reduced time away from work.

as 15% of the target population engaged with RethinkCare by year three. There also was a 3% increase in productivity through improvements in focus and executive functioning, and reduced time away from work. $375,000 in vendor consolidation savings annually as organizations retired overlapping or boutique providers in favor of RethinkCare's comprehensive platform.

as organizations retired overlapping or boutique providers in favor of RethinkCare's comprehensive platform. Bridged gaps left by traditional EAPs and medical plans , particularly with RethinkCare's expertise in executive function coaching, behavioral health support, and parenting guidance.

, particularly with RethinkCare's expertise in executive function coaching, behavioral health support, and parenting guidance. Increased employee loyalty and retention as RethinkCare enabled employees to address personal and professional challenges that impact their well-being and performance, helping them feel supported and empowered, often at pivotal moments.

"This study validates the profound impact that accessible, expert‑led human support can have on employees and the organizations they power," said Dinesh Senanayake, CEO, RethinkFirst. "When companies invest in the everyday needs of neurodivergent and disabled employees, they're not just doing the right thing—they're strengthening their workforce in measurable, lasting ways."

The full TEI study, commissioned by RethinkCare, includes detailed financial modeling and customer insights. These findings will be detailed in an upcoming RethinkCare webinar on April 16, 2026. Register now.

About RethinkCare

RethinkCare is the leading global provider of support for modern work that enables the neurodivergent and disabled community to address the complexity around work and life. Through expert-led human coaching, navigation, and digital learning, RethinkCare enables neurodivergent employees, people with disabilities, caregivers, and managers to navigate daily challenges. Hundreds of enterprise organizations, including a third of the Fortune 100, rely on RethinkCare's solutions to support more than 11 million members in over 190 countries. For more information, visit rethinkcare.com.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers, educators and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve 11+ million employees worldwide, one-third of Fortune 100 companies, many of the country's largest public-school districts, and over 96,000 individual behavioral healthcare providers. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidence-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improve performance for customers and the communities that they serve. For more information, please visit the Rethink website or for media inquiries email [email protected].

SOURCE RethinkFirst