RethinkCare Unveils Major Enhancements to Support Neurodivergent and Disabled Communities

Enhanced offering delivers coordinated human-plus-digital support that addresses long-standing gaps in workplace benefits for neurodivergent and disabled communities

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkCare, the leading global platform for neurodiversity, disability, and caregiving support, today announced significant enhancements that strengthen how neurodivergent and disabled employees, caregivers and managers address the everyday complexity of work and life.

Focusing on delivering a more individualized touch, the RethinkCare experience now offers expert-led human navigation and accommodations support, guided skill building and learning, coaching combined with technology-enabled guidance, and a robust digital library as part of completing the strategic acquisition of Joshin.

RethinkCare's structured, adaptive pathways combine licensed expertise and lived experience to provide proactive, ongoing support designed for real-world needs, not just in moments of crisis.

"Work has become more complex, but how we support our people hasn't kept pace," said RethinkFirst CEO Dinesh Senanayake. "This next evolution of RethinkCare reflects a simple belief: People don't fail, systems do. We're helping organizations make work more navigable for neurodivergent and disabled employees, for employee caregivers with neurodiverse family members, and for the managers who support them."

Built By and For the Communities It Serves

Today one in five employees identify as neurodivergent, and 15% live with a disability. Addressing the needs of these employees, their managers, and those who are caregivers to neurodivergent or disabled individuals is now a business imperative for improved productivity, retention, and workforce health.

With its acquisition of Joshin last year, RethinkCare is now delivering on the combined organizations' longstanding commitment to build solutions with the neurodivergent and disabled community, not just for it. The latest enhancements represent a meaningful shift away from fragmented point solutions and crisis-only models that did not adequately serve their needs to a fully integrated support architecture designed for everyday functioning.

"Neurodivergent and disabled communities have historically been underserved by workplace benefits," said Melissa Danielsen, RethinkCare's Senior Vice President, Strategy, who co-founded and served as CEO of Joshin. "The enhancements we have made to RethinkCare underscore our commitment to designing support that is credible and deeply connected to the people it's meant to serve. We are changing the support system to reflect their real-world needs and providing resources to help them succeed both in and outside the workplace. We don't believe the community should be an add-on. Neurodivergent and disabled individuals and families deserve a solution designed for them and by them."

Architected to Meet Real-World Needs

The platform supports employees, caregivers, and managers alike, filling critical gaps left by traditional benefits programs and driving measurable improvements in productivity, engagement, and employee wellbeing and performance. Enhancements to RethinkCare include:

Expert-Led Navigation: High-touch navigation guides employees, families, and managers through workplace, caregiving, and life challenges. Navigators find in-network providers, community resources, and assessments, and provide support as needs change to help remove burden from employees and families.





Guided Journeys: Structured, adaptive pathways guide individuals through common challenges, such as navigating a new diagnosis, managing caregiving demands, seeking workplace accommodations, or strengthening executive functioning skills. With AI-powered, conversational recommendations that proactively surface next steps and relevant resources, each journey combines human guidance with practical tools and learning.





Expanded Coaching: In addition to BCBA-led expertise, RethinkCare now includes coaches with diverse licensed and lived experience, reflecting the communities it serves and enabling more relevant, human-centered support across a wider range of needs.





Coordinated Human + Digital Support: Blending expert guidance, a robust digital library, and technology-enabled structure designed to hold complexity so people don't have to.

By integrating behavioral expertise, care navigation, accommodations support, and expanded coaching, RethinkCare delivers measurable outcomes across the full workforce. An investment in RethinkCare yields a 119% ROI within six months, $2.8 million in productivity gains and annual savings of $375,000 from vendor consolidation when organizations retired overlapping and boutique providers, according to a recently published Forrester Total Economic Impact study that examined a composite organization of 50,000 employees. Additionally, individuals engaging with RethinkCare have achieved a 61% meaningful improvement in behavior, resulting in an estimated two to three hours improvement in their productivity per week and one to three days fewer work absences annually, according to RethinkCare user pre- and post-utilization surveys.

These findings will be detailed in an upcoming RethinkCare webinar on April 16, 2026. Register here.

About RethinkCare

RethinkCare is the leading global provider of support for modern work that enables the neurodivergent and disabled community to address the complexity around work and life. Through expert-led human coaching, navigation, and digital learning, RethinkCare enables neurodivergent employees, people with disabilities, caregivers, and managers to navigate daily challenges. Hundreds of enterprise organizations, including a third of the Fortune 100, rely on RethinkCare's solutions to support more than 11 million members in over 190 countries. For more information, visit rethinkcare.com.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers, educators and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve 11+ million employees worldwide, one-third of Fortune 100 companies, many of the country's largest public-school districts, and over 96,000 individual behavioral healthcare providers. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidence-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve. For more information, please visit the Rethink website or for media inquiries email [email protected].

SOURCE RethinkFirst