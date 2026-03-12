RethinkFirst Names Dinesh Senanayake as CEO

Veteran technology and healthcare executive to build on the company's strong foundation with a focus on customer impact and product innovation

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkFirst, the leading technology and solutions provider in behavioral health and neurodiversity, today announced the appointment of Dinesh Senanayake as Chief Executive Officer.

With more than two decades of experience scaling healthcare and global technology organizations, and a sharp focus on operational excellence, Dinesh will continue to build on RethinkFirst's strong foundation as it expands partnerships, invests in talent and delivers new, impactful solutions to support the communities it serves.

"What drew me to RethinkFirst is that this work is deeply personal," said Dinesh. "Behavioral health, neurodiversity, and disability support aren't abstract. RethinkFirst touches real people and families, often at vulnerable moments, and impacts all aspects of their lives – from home to school to work. Our company has a rare opportunity to make support more accessible, more integrated and more measurable across all stages. That combination of mission and breadth of care is incredibly compelling."

A proven value creation leader, Dinesh's history of excellence in the healthcare sector includes leadership roles at Optima Healthcare Solutions and Net Health. He has guided founder-led and growth-stage companies through pivotal transitions, driving sustainable revenue growth, operational excellence, and measurable outcomes for customers.

"Dinesh is the right leader at the right time in the growth and innovation journey of RethinkFirst," said Salil Donde, Board Chairman, RethinkFirst. "We are at an extraordinary inflection point, with the ability to move faster than ever through advances in AI and the strength of our talented team. RethinkFirst has been a leader in software innovation for customers and under Dinesh's leadership we fully expect to accelerate that momentum."

Prior to joining RethinkFirst, Dinesh served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Paessler and Ventiv Technology. In those roles, he headed up global expansion efforts, strengthened customer retention, and guided successful SaaS and AI-driven transformations. Earlier in his career, he held executive positions at BIAS Corporation and IBM, where he led acquisitions, expanded market presence, and managed complex international operations.

Throughout his career, Dinesh developed a leadership approach grounded in disciplined execution and close partnership with customers, a philosophy he plans to carry forward at RethinkFirst.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training and clinical support to employers, educators and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve 11+ million employees worldwide, one-third of Fortune 100 companies, many of the country's largest public-school districts, and over 96,000 individual behavioral healthcare providers. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidence-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve. For more information, please visit the Rethink website or for media inquiries email [email protected].

SOURCE RethinkFirst