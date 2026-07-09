Retia Medical Appoints Christopher Benassi to Strategic Advisory Board

Veteran Baxter Connected Care Executive Christopher Benassi Joins Advisory Board as Company Advances FDA-Cleared Cardiovascular Intelligence Platform

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Retia Medical, the developer of cardiovascular intelligence software that transforms routine physiologic monitoring data into actionable clinical insight, today announced the appointment of Christopher Benassi, former Vice President, Connected Care Group at Baxter International, to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Christopher Benassi, Former Vice President, Connected Care Group, Baxter International

The appointment follows significant momentum for Retia Medical. The company received FDA 510(k) clearance for Argos Infinity in February 2026, has initiated commercial deployments across virtual and tele-ICU environments at leading hospitals, and is expanding internationally. Retia's annual revenue has grown sixfold over two years, driven by its Medtronic distribution partnership for the Argos™ Cardiac Output Monitor and direct commercialization of Argos Infinity™.

Christopher Benassi brings more than 15 years of healthcare and medtech leadership experience, with deep expertise across connected care, software-enabled monitoring, commercial strategy, M&A, and corporate venture capital. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Connected Care Group at Baxter International, where he led a high-growth business within the company's Healthcare Systems & Technologies segment spanning communications, software, artificial intelligence, and critical care monitoring technologies.

"Having spent years at the forefront of connected care, I've seen firsthand what it takes to build a durable software and monitoring franchise," said Benassi. "Retia has built something genuinely differentiated with clinical evidence, regulatory achievement, and commercial execution that is exceptional for a company of this size. I'm joining Retia's Strategic Advisory Board because I believe the most important chapter of this company is still ahead."

Earlier in his career, Benassi held healthcare-focused roles at Goldman Sachs and UBS, bringing additional perspective across capital markets, strategy, and healthcare investment. He has also served in board and advisory roles for healthcare technology companies, including Pieces Technologies, which was acquired by SmarterDx. Benassi holds a B.A. in Neuroscience from the University of Southern California and an MBA from the University of Cambridge.

"Chris brings exactly the expertise we need at this stage of our growth," said Marc Zemel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Retia Medical. "Chris led one of the most significant connected care businesses in the industry and understands the commercial, financial, and strategic dimensions of this market from the inside."

About Retia Medical

Retia Medical is a developer of cardiovascular intelligence software that transforms routine physiologic monitoring data into early-warning insight across the hospital. The company's Argos Infinity™ platform, a newly FDA 510(k)-cleared, monitor-agnostic Software as a Medical Device solution, runs on top of existing bedside and tele-ICU infrastructure to deliver scalable insights into cardiovascular status, helping clinicians detect, diagnose, and manage cardiovascular conditions to improve outcomes.

Retia's algorithms, protected by 12 issued and pending patents, were first validated through the Argos™ Cardiac Output Monitor, an FDA-cleared hemodynamic system distributed exclusively in the U.S. by Medtronic. Retia Medical is headquartered in White Plains, NY. Learn more at www.retiamedical.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Elle Cote | Outcomes Rocket | [email protected] | (424) 234-3766

This press release contains forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include those regarding Retia Medical's commercial pipeline, international expansion, algorithm development, and strategic plans. Retia Medical undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Retia Medical