Retia Medical Expands Distribution of Argos® Cardiac Output Monitor to Western Europe with Medtronic

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Retia Medical, a cardiovascular intelligence software company, today announced the expansion of its commercial relationship with Medtronic to include distribution of the Argos® Cardiac Output Monitor across Western Europe.

The agreement extends Retia Medical's reach into new markets, bringing its hemodynamic monitoring technology to clinicians managing high-risk surgical and critically ill patients across Western European operating rooms and intensive care units. Hemodynamic instability, including circulatory shock and hypotension, is a primary driver of complications in high-acuity patients and can progress rapidly without early detection. Continuous hemodynamic monitoring enables clinicians to intervene earlier, maintain adequate oxygen delivery, and preserve end-organ function. Clinical evidence demonstrates that preemptive hemodynamic intervention is associated with one to two fewer ICU days per patient.¹˒²

Marc Zemel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Retia Medical:

"Western Europe is one of the world's most important critical care markets, and putting precise, calibration-free hemodynamic monitoring in front of more care teams there has been a priority for us. Our expanded relationship with Medtronic makes that reach possible. We've built a strong clinical foundation in the U.S., and this extends the same capability, and the same commitment to actionable cardiovascular data, into Europe."

Marc De Martini, Vice President, Western Europe, Acute Care & Monitoring, Medtronic:

"Accurate hemodynamic monitoring, alongside established Medtronic Acute Care & Monitoring technologies such as INVOS™ cerebral oximetry, plays an important role in helping clinicians personalize care for high–risk surgical and critically ill patients," said Marc De Martini, Vice President, Western Europe, Acute Care & Monitoring at Medtronic. "The Argos™ Cardiac Output Monitor expands our portfolio, providing meaningful cardiovascular insights across acute care settings, supporting clinicians as they assess patient status and make timely care decisions. This reflects our broader vision to enable safer care, support clinical confidence, and contribute to better patient outcomes."

About the Argos® Cardiac Output Monitor

The Argos Cardiac Output Monitor is built on Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA®), an algorithm developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Michigan State University. Unlike conventional monitors that analyze one cardiac cycle at a time, MBA analyzes multiple consecutive heartbeats to directly model vascular resistance, delivering accurate hemodynamic data across ten parameters, including during vasomotor tone changes, low cardiac output states, and arrhythmia.

Argos connects to the patient's existing arterial line via a single reusable cable, requires no calibration, and is operational in under one minute. There are no disposable accessories. The monitor features an intuitive multi-touch interface and can be learned in under five minutes.

About Retia Medical

Retia Medical is a cardiovascular intelligence software company that transforms routine physiologic monitoring data into precise, actionable hemodynamic insight. The company's patented Multi-Beat Analysis® algorithm, originally developed at MIT and Michigan State University, powers both the Argos® Cardiac Output Monitor, an FDA-cleared hemodynamic system deployed across leading hospitals in the United States, and Argos Infinity™, an FDA 510(k)-cleared Software as a Medical Device platform that delivers continuous cardiac output and fluid responsiveness monitoring through existing bedside and tele-ICU infrastructure.

Retia's technology is validated in a robust body of peer-reviewed clinical literature and supported by 12 issued and pending patents. Retia Medical is headquartered in White Plains, NY. The company continues to extend its hemodynamic intelligence across new care settings and geographies.

Learn more at our website and follow Retia Medical on LinkedIn.

For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com.

Forward-looking statements in this release are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contact:

Elle Cote, Outcomes Rocket

[email protected]

(424) 234-3766

References:

Hamilton MA, et al. Anesth Analg. 2011;112(6):1392–1402. Giglio M, et al. Crit Care. 2019;23(1):232.

SOURCE Retia Medical