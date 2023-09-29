Retinol Skincare Product Market size to grow by USD 144.64 million between 2022 to 2027| The rising R&D activities by market players drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retinol Skincare Product Market size is projected to increase by USD 144.64 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The key factor driving the retinol skincare product market growth is the rising R&D activities by market players. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit skincare products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Cream, Oil, and Serums and others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retinol Skincare Product Market 2023-2027
Retinol Skincare Product Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation

The offline segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Both consumers and market participants are showing a growing preference for offline channels because they offer a tactile and immersive shopping experience. This growth is primarily driven by various retail formats, including specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and drug stores.

Retinol Skincare Product Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Market Analysis 

Europe is expected to contribute around 33% to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Among the key countries driving growth in the European retinol skincare product market are Germany, the UK, and France. The primary catalyst for this expansion is the rising number of fashion-conscious consumers in the region. Noteworthy market players offering a wide range of retinol skincare products include Unilever, L'Oreal SA, Beiersdorf AG, and Avon Products.

Retinol Skincare Product Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights
The retinol skincare product market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

  • Amarrie Cosmetics
  • Amorepacific Corp.
  • BASF SE
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Coty Inc.
  • HCP Wellness
  • Heavenly Secrets Pvt. Ltd.
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Kao Aesthetics
  • Lifevision Cosmetics
  • LOreal SA
  • Mary Kay Inc.
  • Natura and Co Holding SA
  • NATURA BISSE INTERNACIONAL SA
  • Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.
  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.
  • The Body Shop International Ltd.
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
  • The Procter and Gamble Co.
  • Unilever PLC

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

