Retired Air Force General Mike Holmes Appointed To Chairman Of Red 6 Board

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red 6, a revolutionary technology firm at the forefront of synthetic air combat training, is proud to announce that Gen. Mike Holmes, USAF, Ret., has been appointed to Chairman of the Red 6 Board. Ret. Gen. Holmes originally joined the Red 6 advisory board in early October of 2020. "It goes without saying that General Holmes is an incredible addition to the Red 6 board and will be instrumental in guiding us towards achieving our vision," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6. "As the company continues to grow, and our capabilities mature, we will draw heavily on the experience, leadership and unique insight that General Holmes brings to the table," continued Robinson.

"I am delighted to join the Red 6 board as chairman and I'm eager to play a role in the continued growth of such an important company," said Ret. Gen. Holmes. "Over the past few months, I've spent a lot of time with Dan and the Red 6 team and I am extremely impressed with his vision and unwavering commitment to addressing a critical national security readiness issue. Red 6 is ushering in a new training paradigm for our combat aviators that redefines what is possible and provides compelling financial benefits. I'm excited to play my part in helping to bring this technology to the cockpit, and I believe the Red 6 approach will ultimately scale across all domains," continued Ret. Gen. Holmes.

The Pentagon has pivoted its training readiness focus from supporting two decades of ground-based operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, to building the readiness required to defeat a near-peer threat. Robinson, the first foreign national to fly the F-22 Raptor, founded Red 6 on the belief that we are facing a national security crisis. "Control of the skies is not the pre-ordained right of the United States and its allies and with China, we are now faced with a peer competitor that has aligned a long-term geo-political strategy to the systematic mobilization of a defense industrial base. Our adversaries are innovating more quickly than we are and we are not adequately prepared. We should be deeply concerned," said Robinson.

"We must change and improve the way we train today, or we risk losing an airborne combat mission within the next 3-5 years," said Ret. General Holmes. "As CSAF C.Q, Brown says, we must accelerate change or lose."

Red 6 is addressing this readiness shortfall by focusing on a future vision whereby a combination of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) is used to generate a realistic synthetic training environment that allows flight crews to visually maneuver against any number of current, near-peer threat aircraft. "Ultimately, we want to play our role in assuring the security of the United States and its allies and I encourage all stakeholders to get behind this vision," said Robinson.

About Red 6

Red 6 is the creator of ATARS (Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System). ATARS is the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that works in dynamic outdoor environments. ATARS allows Virtual and Constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors and critically, in high-speed environments. By blending augmented reality and artificial intelligence and using both the indoor and outdoor space around us as a medium, Red 6 has redefined the limits of how the world will experience, share, and interact with its information.

