Retired Navy Chief Expands His Business with a SpringGreen Resale

PORTSMOUTH, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringGreen is pleased to announce the successful resale of its Portsmouth, Virginia franchise to Jason Sismilich, a US Navy veteran and owner of Alpine Lawncare in Chesapeake.

SpringGreen franchise owner Jason Sismilich – Portsmouth, VA

Jason's passion for lawn care developed throughout his 21 year Navy career, where he took pride in caring for lawns wherever he was stationed (if available). His attention to detail often made him the "go-to" person for neighbors who admired his work. That enthusiasm eventually led him to launch Alpine Lawncare, where he built a strong reputation for reliability, quality, and personal service.

As Alpine grew, so did customer requests for additional services, many of which required more structure, resources, and expertise to deliver at the level Jason expected. Wanting to meet those needs while expanding in a thoughtful and sustainable way, he turned to SpringGreen as the right partner to help him diversify.

"SpringGreen gives me a way to grow with purpose," said Sismilich. "A lot of my customers were already asking for services that I knew I wanted to offer, and SpringGreen provides the systems and support that make it possible to expand the right way while continuing to take great care of them, and preserving the Alpine Lawncare business that I have built."

Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen, shared his enthusiasm for welcoming Jason into the franchise system.

"Jason's leadership experience and commitment to serving others align perfectly with the values that drive successful SpringGreen owners," said Johnson. "His decision to diversify with SpringGreen positions him for strong long-term growth, and we are excited to support his expansion in the Norfolk market."

Jason's leadership approach, shaped by his time as a Navy Chief, centers on taking care of people, building trust, and leading with integrity. Guided by his values and faith, he is committed to creating opportunities for his team and delivering meaningful value to the communities he serves.

SpringGreen is proud to welcome Jason Sismilich and looks forward to supporting his continued success in Virginia.

About SpringGreen

Founded in 1977, SpringGreen is a national franchise offering lawn, tree, and pest control services. With decades of industry expertise and a proven business model, SpringGreen empowers franchise owners with the tools, training, and support to build successful, scalable businesses.

To learn more, visit www.springgreenfranchise.com.

For Local Service Inquires:

www.spring-green.com/lawn-care-locations/portsmouth-area/

or call (757) 966-5997

SOURCE SpringGreen