SpringGreen Resale Provides 1st Time Ownership Opportunity for Green Industry Veteran

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringGreen is pleased to announce the successful resale of its Knoxville, Tennessee franchise to Jeremy McDaniel, who brings green industry experience from management roles within a national lawn care company.

The desire to work for himself and create a path for personal growth led him to explore business ownership. He chose SpringGreen for the support, culture, and personal approach that define the brand.

SpringGreen Franchise Owner, Jeremy McDaniel - Knoxville, TN

"SpringGreen provides a level of support and structure that allows me to grow confidently while still making decisions about how I want to run my business," said McDaniel. "It is the right balance for someone who wants to build something with strong systems and customer focused."

Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen, shared his excitement about welcoming Jeremy to the system.

"Jeremy's hands on experience and commitment to customer service make him a great addition to our franchise network," said Johnson. "His drive to build something of his own aligns strongly with the values we look for in our owners, and we are excited to support his growth in Knoxville."

Jeremy looks forward to serving homeowners throughout the Knoxville market with a commitment to clear communication and great customer support. He also plans to offer more services in the near future to better serve his customers' needs.

About SpringGreen

Founded in 1977, SpringGreen is a national franchise offering lawn, tree, and pest control services. With decades of industry expertise and a proven business model, SpringGreen empowers franchise owners with the tools, training, and support to build successful, scalable businesses.

To learn more, visit www.springgreenfranchise.com.

For Local Service Inquires:

www.spring-green.com/lawn-care-locations/knoxville-area/

or call (865) 249-6593

