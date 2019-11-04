Retired Rush University System for Health CEO Larry Goodman elected to Sentry Board of Directors

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Insurance announced today the election of former Rush University System for Health CEO Larry Goodman to the Sentry Board of Directors.

Goodman retired this year as CEO of the Rush System and Rush University Medical Center and president of Rush University, positions he'd held since 2002. Under Goodman's guidance, Rush—one of Chicago's largest hospital networks—became nationally recognized for excellence in patient care, breakthrough research, community engagement, and technological innovation.

"Larry led a tremendous period of growth and transformation at Rush," said Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president, and CEO. "His vision and seasoned leadership will serve our company and customers well."

During the past decade, Goodman oversaw a $1 billion Medical Center campus transformation, and during his tenure as president of Rush University, enrollment doubled to more than 2,700 students as the university expanded its scope. Rush's improved financial performance under his leadership supported programs to improve care, advance research, assist the surrounding community, and develop Rush employees' capabilities. Today, the Medical Center is ranked among the top U.S. university medical centers for quality of care.

With the addition of Goodman, the Sentry board currently consists of 10 members.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance companies in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from A.M. Best, current as of May 2019. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,000 associates in 41 states. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

