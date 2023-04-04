Retirement Advisory Services at Mesirow Receives Top Industry Accolade

Retirement Advisory Services at Mesirow named to NAPA's 2022 Top Advisor Teams list

Receives honor for the fourth consecutive year

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retirement Advisory Services at Mesirow today announced that for the fourth consecutive year, it ranked among the Top DC Advisor Teams by the National Association of Plan Advisors ("NAPA") for year-end 2022.

"Since their inception, NAPA's various industry lists have been a valuable Who's Who of who matters in the world of retirement plans and retirement plan advisors," noted Nevin Adams, Chief Content Officer of the American Retirement Association, and Editor-in-Chief of NAPA-Net, the nation's leading online resource for retirement plan advisors. "This latest chapter – the NAPA Top DC Advisor Teams, ranked by self-reported DC assets under advisement – presents a compelling case for the positive impact on the nation's private retirement system."

"It is a privilege to once again be among those named as NAPA's 2022 Top DC Advisor Teams," said David Dermenjian, President of Retirement Advisory Services at Mesirow. "Receiving this award for four consecutive years speaks to the experience and dedication of our team, and to our commitment in helping corporations, government entities and not-for-profit organizations improve the effectiveness of their retirement plans, focus on plan participant financial wellness, and manage their plan-level fiduciary responsibilities. As we focus on the year ahead, we remain laser-focused on delivering innovative advisory solutions that help plan sponsors and their employees achieve their goals and meet their fiduciary obligations."

About Retirement Advisory Services at Mesirow

With approximately $11.3 billion in assets,* we are dedicated to helping plan sponsors manage fiduciary risk, attract and retain employees and assist employees to achieve the best possible retirement outcomes.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

*Assets are defined as a combination of assets under management and assets under advisement as of 12.31.2022. Some assets under advisement are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Advisory services offered by Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries, and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. © 2023. All rights reserved. Securities offered through Mesirow Financial, Inc. member FINRA, SIPC.

2022 Crain's Best Places to Work (Received August 2022 reflective of previous 12 months – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent workplace excellence research firm, conducted a two-part survey. Part one, consisted of an employer questionnaire, used to collect information about benefits, policies, practices, and other general information. Part two was a confidential 77-question employee survey used to evaluate local employee's workplace experience and culture. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of a firm's future performance nor do they evaluate the quality of services provided to clients or guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mesirow is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mesirow by any of its clients.

2022 Barron's Top RIAs (Received September 2022 for the year 2021 – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). In order to be considered for the Barron's 2022 Top RIA Firms list, applicants were required to complete a 145-question survey, with the firm's ADV informing the majority of responses. Firms were also required to meet a number of other specified requirements to be eligible for inclusion. Firms were ranked based on various qualitative and quantitative factors, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, regulatory records of the advisors and firms, technology spending, staff diversity, organic and M&A growth, client segmentation as well as succession planning. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of a firm's future performance nor do they evaluate the quality of services provided to clients or guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mesirow is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mesirow by any of its clients.

Named a Top DC Advisor Team for 2022 by the National Association of Plan Advisors ("NAPA") (Received March 2023 for the year 2022 – No licensing fees were paid for use of the ranking). In order to be considered for NAPA 2022 Top DC Advisor Team List, applicants were required to complete a survey. The NAPA Top Advisor Teams list focuses on teams, broadly defined as being in a single physical location, and having at least $100 million in DC assets under advisement. It is based on self-reported assets under advisement as of December 31, 2022. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of a firm's future performance nor do they evaluate the quality of services provided to clients or guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mesirow is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mesirow by any of its clients.

