Retirement Confidence Holds Steady Despite Nearly Half of Non-Retirees Doubting They'll Fully Retire, Thrivent Survey Finds

"The future has always brought uncertainty, but many Americans today are navigating a wider range of questions about work, the economy and retirement than they did just a few years ago," said Thrivent Financial Advisor Jason Rogoff. "The good news is that retirement planning doesn't require having all the answers. It requires a plan that can adapt as circumstances change. Regularly reviewing your goals and making adjustments along the way can help you stay on track, regardless of what the future brings."

Thrivent's survey, conducted by Ipsos, highlights emerging themes around Americans' retirement expectations in 2026:

Younger Generations Are Most Concerned About AI's Retirement Impact: Americans across generations are grappling with how advances in artificial intelligence could affect jobs, earnings and long-term retirement security.

Among non-retirees, Gen Z (63%) and Millennials (59%) are more likely than Gen X and Boomers (49% each) to anticipate a negative impact on their retirement from AI reducing the number of jobs.

Retirees are also concerned, with 29% saying AI-driven changes to work have negatively affected their retirement, up from 20% in 2025.

Retirement Planning Takes a Backseat to Current Finances: Despite expressing confidence in their ability to retire on time, Americans are prioritizing their financial needs today instead of planning and saving for the future.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of non-retirees say they are more focused on their current financial situation than planning for retirement.

More than one-third (35%) of non-retirees also say they feel behind their peers when it comes to retirement planning, driven largely by the high cost of living (53%) and not earning enough to save for retirement (47%).

Economic and Global Events Are Having a Greater Impact on Retirees: Retirees are increasingly reporting that factors beyond their control—from inflation to geopolitical uncertainty—have had a notable impact on lifestyle and retirement planning for many Americans in the past year.

Compared to Thrivent's 2025 survey, retirees in 2026 are much more likely to cite negative impact on their retirement from factors such as inflation (70% vs 57%), political instability (61% vs 48%), and global economic conditions (54% vs. 44%).

Rethinking what Retirement Looks Like: For many Americans, retirement is becoming less of a finish line and more of a transition, with work and other financial considerations continuing to play a role later in life.

47% of non-retirees are skeptical they will ever be able to fully retire.

Many expect work to remain part of the equation, with 36% anticipating earning income at some point after retiring from their primary career .

The absence of an expected inheritance is also shaping retirement outlooks. Among non-retirees who feel behind in retirement planning, 37% cite not having or expecting an inheritance as a contributing factor. Millennial non-retirees are more likely than Gen Z to point to a lack of inheritance as a reason for feeling behind in retirement planning.

Thrivent Financial Advisor Jason Rogoff works with clients at every stage of their financial journey, from entering the workforce to preparing for retirement and navigating life after a primary career. He offers three strategies to help people stay focused on their long-term goals while adapting to changing economic and personal circumstances:

Stay Flexible and Adjust as Conditions Change: A retirement plan shouldn't be set in stone. Markets, inflation, interest rates and other economic factors will continue to evolve over time, potentially affecting both savings strategies and retirement timelines. Regularly reviewing your plan can help ensure you make thoughtful adjustments while staying focused on long-term goals.

A retirement plan shouldn't be set in stone. Markets, inflation, interest rates and other economic factors will continue to evolve over time, potentially affecting both savings strategies and retirement timelines. Regularly reviewing your plan can help ensure you make thoughtful adjustments while staying focused on long-term goals. Set Realistic Goals and Start Early: Retirement planning is more manageable when goals are both realistic and achievable. Breaking larger retirement objectives into smaller milestones can help create momentum and make progress easier to track. Starting early can also make a significant difference over time. In fact, among non-retirees who feel ahead in retirement planning, 60% say it's because they started saving at an early age. Even modest contributions can benefit from years of compounded growth.

Retirement planning is more manageable when goals are both realistic and achievable. Breaking larger retirement objectives into smaller milestones can help create momentum and make progress easier to track. Starting early can also make a significant difference over time. In fact, among non-retirees who feel ahead in retirement planning, 60% say it's because they started saving at an early age. Even modest contributions can benefit from years of compounded growth. Work With a Financial Advisor: Retirement planning involves important decisions about saving, investing, income and risk management. A trusted advisor can help you build a personalized strategy, navigate changing circumstances and make informed decisions with greater confidence.

Said Rogoff, "While the future may look different than previous generations expected, the fundamentals of retirement planning remain the same: start where you are, stay flexible and focus on the decisions you can control."

To discuss the survey findings and advice from Thrivent Financial Advisor Jason Rogoff, please email: [email protected] or [email protected].

About Thrivent

Thrivent is a Fortune 500 financial services company that helps build, grow and protect financial well-being through purpose-driven advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity programs. Thrivent serves more than 2.4 million clients through thousands of financial advisors across the country and has more than $212 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/25). Thrivent carries strong financial ratings from independent rating agencies - including AM Best, Moody's and S&P Global Ratings - which demonstrate the company's financial strength, stability and ability to pay claims. Ratings don't apply to investment product performance and more information can be found on each rating agency's website. For more information about Thrivent, visit Thrivent.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is the world's third largest market research company, present in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. We serve more than 5000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

Survey Methodology

This poll was conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Thrivent from June 15 – June 22, 2026, using the probability-based KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 2,032 general population Americans. The margin of sampling error for the U.S. gen pop sample is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the nationally representative total. The margin of sampling error takes into account the design effect, which was 1.06.

Thrivent is the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. Insurance products issued by Thrivent. Not available in all states. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Thrivent Investment Management Inc., a registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC and a subsidiary of Thrivent. Thrivent.com/disclosures.

Media Contact

Nathan Dupont

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SOURCE Thrivent