Retirement Expert to Host Free Webinar on Strengthening Portfolios with Gold

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8th, 2023, Brad Chastain, U.S. Money Reserve's Director of Education and a former leader in retirement education at Vanguard, will present Build a Stronger Portfolio with Gold, a free webinar and live chat event in which attendees can learn the benefits of adding physical gold and other precious metals to their portfolios.

Reflecting the nation's growing interest in gold, a 2023 Gallup poll revealed that more than one in four Americans view the precious metal as the best long-term asset. Chastain will be sharing knowledge and expertise gained over a career spanning more than 20 years in the retirement industry as he examines how and why gold can help make a retirement portfolio stronger.

Those interested in learning more can find additional information and register for the webinar at www.USMoneyReserve.com/Webinar.

The seminar will cover retirement topics including:

  • Asset Allocation – How the traditional 60/40 stocks/bonds model has performed compared to an updated strategy that includes gold.

  • Risk and Returns – How finding the right balance may help extend the life of a retirement portfolio.

  • Gold – How adding physical gold to a portfolio can impact both protection and growth over time.

For more information or to speak with company leadership at U.S. Money Reserve, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or [email protected] or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's experienced team includes two former directors of the U.S. Mint, as well as coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the market knowledge required to help find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its clients. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve

