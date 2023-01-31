Retro Hospitality Partners with Tambourine for Quirk Hotels Expansion

"Unique and thoughtful design elements make Quirk Hotels what it is," says Bree Brostko, CMO, Retro Hospitality. "When we were searching for a digital marketing partner, Tambourine's portfolio of luxury boutique designs made them the obvious choice."

Tambourine designers crafted a dual splash page experience for Quirk Hotels to introduce potential guests to both properties. The website user can then toggle between the Richmond and Charlottesville locations.

"We wanted to enrich the brand narrative by linking both properties, but we also wanted to give each property an individual user experience," said Diego Rodriguez, Design Lead, Tambourine. "We strived to design a website that embodies the beautiful in-person experience. Tambourine was part of the original Quirk Hotels launch in Richmond, so we are excited to see the original vision expanded upon."

About Retro Hospitality

Retro Hospitality is a boutique hospitality firm based in Richmond, Virginia that provides a wide range of consulting and management services. Specializing in independent hotels and creative food and beverage concepts, we feature a team with diverse and highly experienced backgrounds. Based on over 25+ years of experience in the hotel industry, Retro Hospitality is quickly expanding its portfolio by offering flexible consulting and management services to its clients.

About Tambourine

Tambourine is an award-winning digital marketing firm driving demand, revenue, and brand awareness for the hospitality world since 1994. The company continues to shake up the industry with custom-integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. Tambourine's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners. Visit tambourine.com for more information.

