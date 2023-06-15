Retro Reinvention: Leica SL2 Debuts in Classic Silver - Also Available in Kits

TEANECK, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica cameras have always remained true to their line. The design follows the function and is characterized by minimalist features concentrating on the essentials. It speaks an unmistakable language with a special emphasis on visual and haptic value. This unique look is also reflected in the new product variant of the Leica SL2 in silver. Furthermore, it is reminiscent of the typical design of the popular silver Leica M and Leica R camera classics.

The Leica SL2 Silver Kits with Vario and Summicron Lenses The New Leica SL2 Silver

With the SL2 in silver, Leica Camera AG complies with the wish of its customers and once again demonstrates a sustained exchange with the very people who use Leica products. The design variant presents itself with a silver anodized top plate and base plate. Its elegant black leather covering is identical to the Leica M11 and rounds off the classic look. Visually, the silver Leica SL2 is particularly appealing in combination with the M-Adapter L and the legendary, compact M lenses.

The technical specifications of the silver Leica SL2 are the same as those of the existing series model in black. Extremely intuitive, easy and comfortable to use, it produces photographs and videos of impressive image quality thanks to its powerful 47 MP CMOS sensor. Its high dynamic range and a sensitivity range of up to ISO 50,000 deliver outstanding pictures in all lighting conditions. These can be triggered remotely via the Leica FOTOS app and transferred via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Many other functions ensure a seamless workflow and allow the Leica SL2 to be conveniently integrated into professional setups.

The Leica SL2 in silver will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorized dealers starting now. The retail price is $6,995.00.

In addition, Leica is offering two kits with an attractive price advantage to match the new design variant. The silver Leica SL2 is available in a kit together with the versatile Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70 f/2.8 ASPH. for $9,295.00. The second kit consists of the silver anodized design version and the classic Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. including M-Adapter L and is available for $9,295.00. This also allows for the possibility of combining all M-Lenses ever produced with SL-Cameras and thus using their unmistakable look for photography and videography.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

Please find further information at:

Nike Communications Inc.

Phone: 201-995-0051

Email: [email protected]

Internet: www.leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera