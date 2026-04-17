Returning Customers Appreciate Quick Import Feature with Unique 2025 ezW2Correction Software

Latest 2025 ezW2Correction software supports flexible data import functions for both new and returning customers.

REDMOND, Wash., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com continues to prioritize customer efficiency with the latest release of 2025 ezW2Correction software, designed to support both returning and new clients with enhanced data import capabilities.

Don't let errors turn into costly penalties. Take control of your W-2 and W-3 corrections today with ezW2Correction. Download the free trial, explore the powerful import and eFile Direct features, and ensure fast, accurate, and compliant filing, visit today.

ezW2Correction simplifies the correction process by minimizing errors and accelerating filing time. As with all solutions from Halfpricesoft.com, the software features a user-friendly design that allows users to begin processing forms immediately after installation.

NEW Highlight: eFile Direct Add-On Feature In addition to enhanced import functionality, ezW2Correction now offers a powerful eFile Direct add-on feature. This option allows users to securely submit W-2C and W-3C forms directly through Halfpricesoft, eliminating the need for complex third-party systems or additional authorization requirements.

With a simple credit-based system, users can upload, track, and manage submissions all within one platform, saving time while helping ensure compliance and reduce the risk of costly penalties.

"Halfpricesoft.com gives new and returning clients an import feature to process W2 and W3 corrections quickly in the latest 2025 ezW2Correction software," said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

Affordable Pricing Options

Pricing remains budget-friendly for businesses of all sizes, with unlimited form processing for multiple companies at a flat rate:

$49.00 Single-User Paper Print Version





Print and mail W2C and W3C





$169.00 Single-User Efile Version





Efile capability





Import W2 previous data from CSV file





Import data from W2 efile document





Import both W2 previous and corrected data from CSV file





Import data from W2 efile document





efile direct, add-on feature (also requires efile version for ezW2Correction)

Key Features Include:

Print W-2C (Copies 1, 2, A, B, C, and D) and W-3C on plain white paper (SSA-approved)





Generate recipient copies in PDF format for quick distribution





Fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred





Support unlimited forms, recipients, and companies at no extra cost





Built-in efile capability with optional direct efile add-on

ezW2Correction 2025 is available to file 2015 to 2025 tax forms and starts at $169.00 to efile unlimited W2 and W3 corrections for multiple companies. 10 or More Returns: E-filing Now Required How to efile W-2C and W-3C to SSA.

As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction offers a no-cost, no-obligation trial so users can test compatibility before purchase. Get the trial and begin today!

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll, accounting, time tracking, and check printing solutions. Its product lineup includes W2, 1099, and 1095 form software, as well as ezACH direct deposit tools. Trusted by thousands of businesses, Halfpricesoft.com helps streamline operations and simplify payroll and tax reporting.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com