Rev1 Ventures Launches National Search for Next CEO to Lead Next Decade of Growth

Tom Walker to Transition to Executive Chairman; Kristy Campbell to Support Leadership Transition for Midwest Venture Studio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on more than a decade of growth, innovation, and economic impact, Rev1 Ventures, the Midwest venture studio that partners with innovators in Saas/AI, deep tech and life sciences, today announced it is launching a national search for its next Chief Executive Officer and President to guide the organization into its next phase of expansion and innovation.

As part of a long-planned leadership evolution developed with the Board of Directors, Tom Walker will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board by the end of the year. He will remain CEO throughout the search process and transition period, ensuring operational continuity and stability. As part of the strategic evolution of Rev1, Walker is focusing on capital efforts and building the next-generation fund strategy, while maintaining a close connection to the nonprofit mission.

"Over the last decade, we've worked intentionally to strengthen Rev1's foundation, growing our nonprofit impact, building a capital platform, and structuring the organization for the future," said Walker. "This is the right time to bring in a new leader who can build upon what we've accomplished, solidify Rev1's position as one of the top venture development organizations in the country, and lead us into the next decade. My commitment to Rev1, our partners and founders remains unchanged, and I will continue to guide the organization's capital efforts while supporting the new CEO's transition."

This announcement comes on the heels of Rev1 opening Rev1 at The Peninsula, a 43,000-square-foot downtown innovation hub designed to accelerate high-growth software and advanced technology startups. The new space reflects Rev1's mission and vision, signaling the organization's long-term commitment to homegrown entrepreneurship and ecosystem growth.

Kristy Campbell, current President and COO, will continue supporting Rev1's Ventures operations through the end of the year, including services, partnerships, and the innovation space as she steps back from full-time work to begin her transition toward retirement in 2027. Under her leadership, the organization has aligned services to founder needs and successfully launched the new downtown hub.

"Rev1 Ventures has been an incredible opportunity to strengthen services that better serve founders," added Campbell. "I'm proud of the foundation we've built that positions the organization for its next chapter, and I'm excited for the new leader to continue advancing this important work."

Since 2015, Rev1 has supported more than 1,400 startups, including funding 150 unique companies, generating $3.3 billion in economic impact in Columbus and over $7 billion statewide.

The Board has engaged BeecherHill to lead a national search. The firm will work closely with the Board and leadership team to identify a CEO with deep experience in venture capital, startup growth, and ecosystem building. The Board anticipates naming a new CEO by late summer, allowing for a seamless transition through the end of the year.

Rev1's day-to-day operations, founder services, venture studio programming, and investment activity will continue uninterrupted throughout the search process.

"Rev1's mission and focus remain unchanged, and the foundation we've built is strong," added Walker. "The depth of venture development expertise here is among the best in the country, and our leadership team will continue driving regional impact while providing a solid foundation for our next CEO to build on as we enter our next decade of growth."

About Rev1 Ventures

Rev1 Ventures is where founders go to build. As a Midwest venture studio, Rev1 partners with innovators in Saas/AI, deep tech, and life sciences to turn bold ideas into scalable companies. From day one, Rev1 helps startups move faster and grow smarter by validating markets, gaining traction, and becoming venture ready. A catalyst for early-stage growth, Rev1 connects founders to the mentors, partners, and early customers that accelerate progress and position startups to attract investors. With hands-on support, a powerful network, and collaborative spaces designed for growth, Rev1 gives startups the foundation to build stronger and scale. For more information, visit https://www.rev1ventures.com.

SOURCE Rev1 Ventures