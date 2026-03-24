Revance and Teoxane Announce RHA® Dynamic Volume is Available Now

FDA-approved for cheek augmentation and/or age-related midface contour deficiencies, in adults aged 22 years or older, RHA® Dynamic Volume delivers natural-looking results by addressing volume loss in both dynamic superficial fat and static deep fat1-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance and Teoxane announce today that RHA® Dynamic Volume, formerly RHA® 4 Mepi, is now available. RHA® Dynamic Volume is a product designed with unique rheology to adapt to facial movements and deliver natural-looking results.3 As aesthetic medicine continues to evolve, patients increasingly seek treatments that enhance natural beauty.

Now FDA-approved for cheek augmentation and/or age-related midface contour deficiencies, RHA® Dynamic Volume offers providers the option to address volume loss by restoring both dynamic superficial fat, which moves with facial expressions, and/or static deep fat, which provides foundational support, for up to one year.1,3-4 Additionally, weight loss medications can induce facial fat loss leading many to seek natural-looking restoration of facial volume.

"RHA® Dynamic Volume represents the next chapter of the Teoxane RHA® Collection," shared Nadeem Moiz, CEO of Revance. "This launch underscores the product's ability to meet the growing demand for fillers that deliver natural-looking, dynamic results. With the expanded midface indication, RHA® Dynamic Volume continues to set the standard for facial rejuvenation by combining adaptability, resiliency, and long-lasting results."

Using Teoxane's ATP approach (Anatomy, Assessment & Aging, Technique, Product) and the Teoxane MLT Multilayering Technique™, providers can achieve precise, tailored results while prioritizing safety by avoiding high-risk vascular zones.3,5-6 RHA® Dynamic Volume, paired with the Teoxane MLT Multilayering Technique™, addresses midface volume loss by restoring deep structural support and enhancing superficial dynamic contours, delivering tailored, natural-looking results. 3,7-8

"RHA® Dynamic Volume represents a strong demonstration of our commitment to uniting advanced technology, scientific excellence, and a truly patient‑centered approach to facial rejuvenation," said Can Ongen, COO at Teoxane. "When combined with Teoxane's MLT Multilayering Technique™, RHA® Dynamic Volume provides natural‑looking midface results that align with the expectations of today's aesthetic patients."

Patient satisfaction data further demonstrates the effectiveness of RHA® Dynamic Volume. In clinical studies, approximately 98% of patients reported natural-looking results in the midface at 2 months, while over 94% reported natural-feeling results at rest and in motion at 1 year.2 In clinical trials, RHA® Dynamic Volume demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with no late-onset or serious treatment-related adverse events, and no events deemed to be granulomas or delayed inflammatory responses.

"RHA® Dynamic Volume is an innovation for patients experiencing volume loss due to weight changes or aging in the midface, delivering results that are beautiful at rest and in motion," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jody Comstock. "It's a versatile option that allows me to tailor treatments to each patient's unique needs."

Learn more about the Teoxane RHA® Collection at rha.revanceaesthetics.com.

About Revance:

Revance is a global company developing, producing, and distributing industry-leading, differentiated products across aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics. Revance drives innovation beyond convention to offer treatment options for individuals across generations. The Company's vision is to redefine excellence in aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics through science-powered innovation, with an unwavering commitment to its providers, patients, and consumers. Revance's award-winning products are the result of robust research and development, a cornerstone for the Company, driven by renowned scientists. For more information about Revance, please visit us at www.revance.com.

About Teoxane:

Founded by Valérie Taupin in 2003, Teoxane specializes in developing solutions using hyaluronic acid. With over 20 years of expertise, it is a pioneer in the science of facial beauty. The company was founded on a unique vision: to open the possibilities of aesthetic treatments using high-performance dermal and dermo-cosmetic fillers developed through in-depth scientific research. Through attentive listening, education and establishing the foundations for a safer industry, Teoxane has ushered in a new era in aesthetic medicine. Here, minor beauty procedures wield a significant impact on a patient's self-image and overall well-being.

www.teoxane.com

References:

RHA® Dynamic Volume Directions for Use. 2025. Data on File. TEO-® -2004. Geneva, Switzerland, Teoxane S.A., 2025. Trévidic et al. Aesthet Surg J. 2022;42(8):920-934 Swift A, Liew S, Weinkle S, Garcia JK, Silberberg MB. The facial aging process from the "inside out." Aesthet Surg J. 2021;41(10):1107-1119. Flégeau et al. Plast Reconstr Surg Glob Open. 2025 ;13(2):e6560 Trévidic et al. Plast Reconstr Surg. 2022;149(6):1326-1336 Galadari H, Wienkle SH. Injection techniques for midface volumization using soft tissue hyaluronic acid fillers designed for dynamic facial movement. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2022;21(3):924-932. Rohrich et al. Published Abstract at Masters of Aesthetics Symposium 2025

RHA® Collection of Fillers, by Teoxane

The Teoxane RHA® Collection includes hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers with lidocaine and mepivacaine. Revance will only distribute the Teoxane RHA® Collection with Mepivacaine, and thus may refer to the products without the use of "Mepi" in the product name. The long-term efficacy and safety outcomes of RHA® with lidocaine are applicable to RHA® with mepivacaine, and mepivacaine has shown no significant impact on gel properties, including rheology and degradation profile.

RHA® Collection of Fillers, by Teoxane Approved Uses

The Teoxane RHA® Collection of resilient hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers includes RHA Redensity®, RHA®2, RHA® 3 and RHA® 4 with lidocaine and RHA Redensity® Mepi, RHA® 2 Mepi, RHA® 3 Mepi and RHA® Dynamic Volume, with mepivacaine.

RHA Redensity® and RHA Redensity® Mepi are for injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe dynamic perioral rhytids. RHA® 2, RHA® 2 Mepi and RHA® 4 are for the correction of moderate to severe dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds (NLFs), in adults 22 or older. RHA® 3 and RHA® 3 Mepi are for the correction of moderate to severe dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds (NLFs), and also used to augment lip fullness in adults 22 or older. RHA® Dynamic Volume is for correction of moderate to severe dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds (NLFs) and for cheek augmentation and/or correction of age-related midface contour deficiencies in adults 22 or older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Are there any reasons why I should not receive any RHA® injectable gel formulation? Do not receive if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions; if you are allergic to lidocaine or mepivacaine or gram-positive bacterial proteins; or if you have a bleeding disorder.

What precautions should I discuss with my doctor?

Tell your doctor if you are pregnant or breastfeeding as the safety of these products for use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding has not been studied

Tell your doctor if you have a history of excessive scarring, keloid formations or pigmentation disorders, as use of these products may result in additional scars or changes in pigmentation

Tell your doctor if you are planning laser treatments or a chemical peel, as there is a possible risk of inflammation at the treatment site if these procedures are performed after treatment

Tell your doctor if you are on immunosuppressive therapy used to decrease your immune response, as use of these products may result in an increased risk of infection

Tell your doctor if you are using medications that can prolong bleeding, such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners, as this may increase bruising or bleeding at the injection site

The safety and effectiveness of RHA ® fillers in areas other than those indicated have not been established in U.S. clinical studies

fillers in areas other than those indicated have not been established in U.S. clinical studies Patients who experience skin injury near the site of injection with this product may be at a higher risk for side effects

Minimize strenuous exercise, exposure to extensive sun or heat, and alcoholic beverages within the first 24 hours following treatment

What are possible side effects?

The most commonly reported side effects included injection-site redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching.

One of the risks with using these products is unintentional injection into a blood vessel, and while rare, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring.

Delayed-onset inflammation near the site of dermal filler injections is one of the known side effects associated with dermal fillers. Cases of delayed-onset inflammation have been reported to occur at the treatment site following viral or bacterial illnesses or infections, vaccinations, or dental procedures.

Typically, the reported inflammation was responsive to being treated or resolved on its own.

As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection and recurrence of herpetic eruptions.

To report an adverse event with any RHA® product to Revance, please visit Safety.Revance.com or call at 1 (877) 373-8669.

Please visit RHACollection.com or talk to your doctor for more information.

RHA® and RHA Redensity® are registered trademarks of TEOXANE SA, manufactured in Switzerland. The Teoxane RHA® Collection is exclusively distributed by Revance®. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Available by prescription only. RHA-00220

SOURCE Revance