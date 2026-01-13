Revance and Teoxane Announce the FDA Approval of RHA® Dynamic Volume for Midface Contour Deficiencies

RHA® Dynamic Volume delivers high patient satisfaction with youthful, attractive cheeks at rest and in motion.1

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance and Teoxane announce the FDA approval of RHA® Dynamic Volume from the Teoxane RHA® Collection for cheek augmentation and/or the correction of age-related midface contour deficiencies, in adults aged 22 years or older. Formerly known as RHA® 4 Mepi, the product will formally launch under its new name, RHA® Dynamic Volume, in Q1 2026.

Designed to provide dynamic contour enhancement and structural support, RHA® Dynamic Volume delivers lasting volume with its high dynamic strength and stretch, and the ability to maintain its structural integrity.2 RHA® Dynamic Volume is powered by Preserved Network Technology (PNT), a gentle, heatless, homogenous crosslinking process that helps preserve the natural structure of hyaluronic acid.2,3

"We are incredibly proud of the approval for midface with RHA® Dynamic Volume. This news marks the second major advancement from the Teoxane RHA® Collection in the past few months, following the evolution of the Teoxane RHA® Collection through the introduction of the local anesthetic Mepivacaine in late August. The new midface indication enables us to meet more patient needs than ever before," shares Nadeem Moiz, CEO of Revance. "Revance remains committed to innovating and providing diverse treatment options to address a variety of patient concerns."

This approval is supported by positive results from the 52-week Phase III clinical trial program where the efficacy and safety of RHA® Dynamic Volume was evaluated in a prospective, randomized, between-subjects, double-blinded, multicenter head-to-head study with Juvéderm® Voluma® XC, in patients with moderate to severe midface volume deficiency. Results found that RHA® Dynamic Volume demonstrated comparable effectiveness to Voluma®, with patients treated with RHA® Dynamic Volume requiring fewer treatment sessions and touch-ups to achieve similar outcomes.1,4 Patients reported improved satisfaction with cheek attractiveness, youthfulness, smoothness, contour and symmetry, and > 94% of participants reported natural-looking and feeling results at rest and in motion up to 1 year post-treatment. Patients also reported no perception of restricted facial movement, further confirming the filler's adaptability to dynamic facial expressions.1

During the clinical trial program, 75% of subjects were treated in both superficial fat and deep fat to achieve balanced volume restoration, utilizing a contemporary treatment approach that aims to optimize outcomes by addressing midface volume loss comprehensively with efficient use of product.4 RHA® Dynamic Volume exhibited a favorable safety profile with no late-onset or serious treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs), and no TRAEs deemed to be a granuloma or delayed inflammatory response.4

"This study marks the U.S. introduction of a midface contouring approach that has been supported by more than a decade of post-marketing surveillance in Europe," states Sandra Chennoufi, Chief Scientific Officer of Teoxane. "Leveraging the versatility of RHA® Dynamic Volume and the Teoxane MLT Multilayering Technique™, physicians can now address midface volume deficiencies by targeting multiple tissue depths for deep and superficial fat pads."

The Teoxane MLT Multilayering Technique™ is a tailored injection approach designed for midface volume restoration using a single, adaptable gel— RHA® Dynamic Volume.5,6 This technique involves strategically placing RHA® Dynamic Volume into the subcutaneous and supraperiosteal layers to restore volume, redefine contours, and harmonize facial proportions according to each patient's anatomy and aging pattern.7

RHA® Dynamic Volume provides deep structural support while allowing for natural tissue integration and facial expressiveness due to its unique rheological profile, combining high projection capacity with dynamic adaptability. Rooted in anatomical precision and Teoxane's ATP approach (Anatomy, Assessment & Ageing, Technique, Product), the Teoxane MLT Multilayering Technique™ emphasizes safety and precision by identifying and avoiding high-risk vascular zones. The result is a subtle, natural rejuvenation that enhances facial harmony without overcorrection.5,7,8

Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and Clinical Assistant Professor at University of Illinois, Dr. Steven Dayan, states, "The approval of RHA® Dynamic Volume for midface is an exciting advancement for the entire industry. The results we discovered during the study were incredibly profound, and I'm excited to be able to offer a tailored treatment option for my patients."

Learn more about the Teoxane RHA® Collection at rha.revanceaesthetics.com.

About Revance:

Revance is a fast-growing, highly acquisitive, global aesthetics and skincare company committed to delivering innovative aesthetics and market-leading skincare solutions across every stage of life. With a differentiated portfolio and market position, Revance meets the evolving needs of patients and consumers worldwide through continued innovation and the commercialization of new products and treatments. Revance, driving innovation beyond convention, continues to expand its global footprint, with distribution spanning 60 countries and a significant opportunity to enter new markets.

Revance's balanced portfolio includes innovative products in the aesthetics space such as DAXXIFY® (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the Teoxane RHA® Collection, and SkinPen®, an industry-leading microneedling device. RHA® technology is proprietary to and manufactured in Switzerland by Teoxane SA, and Revance is an independent distributor of Teoxane SA to supply the Teoxane RHA® Collection of dermal fillers to the U.S. market. In addition, Revance's consumer skincare portfolio includes leading brands such as PanOxyl®, Blue Lizard®, StriVectin® and BIOJUVE®.

RHA® is a trademark of TEOXANE SA.

Learn more at Revance.com and RevanceAesthetics.com. Please see DAXXIFY® full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

About Teoxane:

Founded by Valérie Taupin in 2003, Teoxane specializes in developing solutions using hyaluronic acid. With over 20 years of expertise, it is a pioneer in the science of facial beauty. The company was founded on a unique vision: to open the possibilities of aesthetic treatments using high-performance dermal and dermo-cosmetic fillers developed through in-depth scientific research. Through attentive listening, education and establishing the foundations for a safer industry, Teoxane has ushered in a new era in aesthetic medicine. Here, minor beauty procedures wield a significant impact on a patient's self-image and overall well-being.

www.teoxane.com

References:

Data on File. TEO-® -2004. Geneva, Switzerland, Teoxane S.A., 2025. Faivre et al. Dermatol Surg. 2021;47(5):159-167 Vantou et al. Published Industry Abstract at ASDS 2024. RHA® Dynamic Volume Directions for Use. 2025. Flégeau et al. Plast Reconstr Surg Glob Open. 2025 ;13(2):e6560 Galadari et al. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2022; 21(3):924-932 Trévidic et al. Aesthet Surg J. 2022;42(8):920-934 Trévidic et al. Plast Reconstr Surg. 2022;149(6):1326-1336

RHA® Collection of Fillers, by Teoxane

The Teoxane RHA® Collection includes hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers with lidocaine and mepivacaine. Revance will only distribute the Teoxane RHA® Collection with Mepivacaine, thus may refer to the products without the use of "Mepi" in the product name. The long-term efficacy and safety outcomes of RHA® with lidocaine are applicable to RHA® with mepivacaine, and mepivacaine has shown no significant impact on gel properties, including rheology and degradation profile.

RHA® Collection of Fillers, by Teoxane Approved Uses

The Teoxane RHA® Collection of resilient hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers includes RHA Redensity®, RHA®2, RHA® 3 and RHA® 4 with lidocaine and RHA Redensity® Mepi, RHA® 2 Mepi, RHA® 3 Mepi and RHA® Dynamic Volume, with mepivacaine.

RHA Redensity® and RHA Redensity® Mepi are for injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe dynamic perioral rhytids. RHA® 2, RHA® 2 Mepi and RHA® 4 are for the correction of moderate to severe dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds (NLFs), in adults 22 or older. RHA® 3 and RHA® 3 Mepi are for the correction of moderate to severe dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds (NLFs), and also used to augment lip fullness in adults 22 or older. RHA® Dynamic Volume is for correction of moderate to severe dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds (NLFs) and for cheek augmentation and/or correction of age-related midface contour deficiencies in adults 22 or older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Are there any reasons why I should not receive any RHA® injectable gel formulation?

Do not receive if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions; if you are allergic to lidocaine or mepivacaine or gram-positive bacterial proteins; or if you have a bleeding disorder.

What precautions should I discuss with my doctor?

Tell your doctor if you are pregnant or breastfeeding as the safety of these products for use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding has not been studied

Tell your doctor if you have a history of excessive scarring, keloid formations or pigmentation disorders, as use of these products may result in additional scars or changes in pigmentation

Tell your doctor if you are planning laser treatments or a chemical peel, as there is a possible risk of inflammation at the treatment site if these procedures are performed after treatment

Tell your doctor if you are on immunosuppressive therapy used to decrease your immune response, as use of these products may result in an increased risk of infection

Tell your doctor if you are using medications that can prolong bleeding, such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners, as this may increase bruising or bleeding at the injection site

The safety and effectiveness of RHA® fillers in areas other than those indicated have not been established in U.S. clinical studies

Patients who experience skin injury near the site of injection with this product may be at a higher risk for side effects

Minimize strenuous exercise, exposure to extensive sun or heat, and alcoholic beverages within the first 24 hours following treatment

What are possible side effects?

The most commonly reported side effects included injection-site redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching.

One of the risks with using these products is unintentional injection into a blood vessel, and while rare, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring.

Delayed-onset inflammation near the site of dermal filler injections is one of the known side effects associated with dermal fillers. Cases of delayed-onset inflammation have been reported to occur at the treatment site following viral or bacterial illnesses or infections, vaccinations, or dental procedures.

Typically, the reported inflammation was responsive to being treated or resolved on its own.

As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection and recurrence of herpetic eruptions.

To report an adverse event with any RHA® product to Revance, please visit Safety.Revance.com or call at 1 (877) 373-8669.

Please visit RHACollection.com or talk to your doctor for more information.

RHA® and RHA Redensity® are registered trademarks of TEOXANE SA, manufactured in Switzerland. The Teoxane RHA® Collection is exclusively distributed by Revance®. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Available by prescription only. RHA-00220

SOURCE Revance