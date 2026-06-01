Revance Supports Acne Awareness Month with SkinPen and PanOxyl Partnership Campaign

The brands unite to support consumers through every stage of the acne journey, from active breakouts to the appearance of post-acne scarring

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Acne Awareness Month, SkinPen and PanOxyl are joining forces for a new campaign spotlighting a holistic approach to acne care. Together, the brands are showcasing how consumers can address both active acne and the lasting effects of the appearance of facial acne scars through a comprehensive skincare journey.

The partnership highlights the strength of the Revance portfolio and its ability to support consumers across every stage of the acne experience. As PanOxyl targets existing acne while helping prevent future breakouts with trusted formulas featuring benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, adapalene, and sulfur, SkinPen improves the appearance of facial acne scars by stimulating natural skin regeneration to refresh and reveal healthier-looking skin.1

Rooted in more than 50 years of heritage, PanOxyl is the #1 Dermatologist-recommended benzoyl peroxide brand.* Its diverse portfolio includes award-winning skincare products designed to help consumers manage their acne, including the #1 best-selling acne wash in the US.**

"Acne can have a significant emotional impact on confidence at every age and stage of life," said Steve Gallopo, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Consumer Skincare for Crown Laboratories, Inc., a Revance Company. "This campaign is about helping consumers feel supported throughout their skincare journey and empowering them with trusted solutions from PanOxyl that help them put their best face forward."

SkinPen is the #1 brand in microneedling pens in the U.S., chosen by providers and patients alike for its approach to the appearance of facial acne scars.2† Designed to support the skin's natural regenerative process, SkinPen helps improve the appearance of facial acne scars across all skin types, any time of year.3‡

"With SkinPen, we are committed to advancing innovative solutions that address the lasting visible effects of acne," said Curry Smith, Executive Marketing Director of Regenerative Aesthetics at Revance. "Our technology is built to support providers and patients with a reliable, year-round option that fits seamlessly into a comprehensive approach to facial acne scar care."

As part of the campaign, the brands are partnering with board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michelle Lee and influencer Bridget Campbell to share both personal and professional perspectives on acne and acne scar care. Through firsthand storytelling and expert-led educational content, the partnerships aim to foster greater awareness around acne, treatment options, and long-term skin outcomes.

In support of the initiative, Revance will also host an intimate media deskside session with Dr. Suneel Chilukuri, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Cosmetic Surgeon and top beauty and health editors to further explore the SkinPen and PanOxyl partnership, discuss the evolving acne conversation, and educate attendees on options for both active acne and facial acne scarring.

"Acne is a journey that extends beyond active breakouts, often leaving behind visible reminders long after acne has cleared," said Dr. Suneel Chilukuri. "By pairing PanOxyl's trusted acne care options with SkinPen's approach to improving the appearance of facial acne scars, we're able to support patients through multiple stages of their skincare journey with complementary solutions that address both treatment and recovery."

As part of Acne Awareness Month, SkinPen is spotlighting its ongoing "$100 Reasons to Love SkinPen" rebate program, offering eligible patients a $100 rebate with the purchase of a series of three or more SkinPen® treatments through 6/30. In tandem, PanOxyl is introducing its first-ever Amazon promotion with 20% off any item for the month of June, further expanding access to trusted acne products for consumers throughout the campaign period.†*

For more information on SkinPen and PanOxyl, please visit their respective websites.

SkinPen Rebate Terms and Conditions:

Open to U.S. residents, age 22+. Begins on 2/1/26 and ends 11:59 PM PT on 6/30/26. Claims must be received by 7/7/26. Valid with purchase of 3+ SkinPen treatments at an authorized provider. Limit one rebate per person. $100 rebate will be awarded as a prep-paid digital gift card. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. For complete details, visit Sweepstakes.SkinPen.com.

*IQVIA, May 2024

**Source: Circana, LLC, Total US – MULO+, Acne Treatment, Form: Wash, Dollar & Unit Sales, 52 WE Dec 28, 2025

†Data on file. Gordian Solutions Group, 2025 Market Survey. Question: "Of your patients per month that you treat with microneedling pens, how many are treated with each of the pens below?" N=99.

‡For SkinPen, avoid sun exposure 24 hours prior and 72 hours post-treatment

†*Do not use PanOxyl within 24 hours after SkinPen treatment.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

SkinPen Precision and SkinPen Precision Elite are microneedling devices and accessories intended to be used as a treatment to improve the appearance of facial acne scars in adults with all Fitzpatrick skin types and wrinkles of the neck for Fitzpatrick skin types II - IV aged 22 years and older.

This treatment is not for everyone. Common post-treatment responses include temporary redness, tenderness, itchiness, dryness, and peeling. Talk to your provider to learn more about whether SkinPen is right for you.

References:

2021 Wamsley MN FLAW (2021 FLAW), P14A Gordian Solutions Group, 2025 SkinPen, Market Survey, Slide 21 SkinPen® Precision System De Novo Summary (DEN160029), p21A

PanOxyl® is a registered trademark of Crown Laboratories, Inc., a Revance company.

SkinPen® Precision™ and SkinPen® Precision Elite™ are trademarks of Bellus Medical, LLC, a Revance company.

SOURCE Revance