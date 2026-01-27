Revance Executives to Present at IMCAS World Congress 2026

Jeff Bedard and Conor Gallagher to share insights on aesthetic and therapeutic innovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance, a fast-growing global leader in aesthetics and skincare, today announced its participation in the 2026 International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress, which will be held in Paris at the Palais de Congrès de Paris from January 29-31, 2026.

The IMCAS World Congress is one of the most highly anticipated events for cutting-edge advancements and scientific excellence. It offers a deep dive into the latest breakthroughs in medical aesthetics, from revolutionary plastic surgery techniques to innovative dermatological treatments.

Jeff Bedard, Revance Executive Chairman, will participate in "La Tribune - The Economic Forum," where he will discuss next-gen aesthetics, industry trends, growth and skin health innovation, highlighting his leadership in bringing science and technology to the forefront of aesthetics.

Additionally, Conor Gallagher, Ph.D., Revance Chief Science Officer, will participate in a session titled, "Aesthetic Toxins: New Challenges," as well as a roundtable product analysis titled, "Product Analysis: Botulinum Toxin."

Revance Sessions at IMCAS:

Scheduled times are in local Central European Time (GMT+1hour)

La Tribune Panel - The Economic Forum Part 1

Revance Speaker: Jeff Bedard

Date/Time: Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Local Time

Venue: Amphi Havane - Level 3, Palais des Congrès de Paris

Product Analysis: Botulinum Toxin

Revance Speaker: Conor Gallagher, Ph.D.

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Local Time

Venue: Room 151 - Level 1, Palais des Congrès de Paris

Aesthetic Toxins: New Challenges

Revance Speaker: Conor Gallagher, Ph.D.

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Local Time

Venue: Room 151 - Level 1, Palais des Congrès de Paris

About Revance

Revance is a fast-growing global aesthetics and skincare company focused on providing innovative aesthetics and market-leading skincare offerings throughout every stage of life. With a differentiated portfolio of products spanning 60 countries, Revance meets the evolving needs of patients and consumers worldwide through continued innovation and commercialization of new products and treatments.

Focused on skin science for life, Revance's extensive portfolio includes leading brands within the aesthetics, consumer skincare, and therapeutics categories.

Aesthetics offerings include: DAXXIFY® (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection; the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers by Teoxane SA; SkinPen®, an industry-leading microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, an FDA-cleared microneedling device; ProGen PRP Eclipse, the gold standard in Platelet-Rich Plasma; and Biojuve®, a clinically proven living microbe technology, among others. Revance's strong consumer skincare portfolio includes brands such as PanOxyl®, Blue Lizard®, StriVectin®, Sarna®, Zeasorb®, Desenex®, and Keri®.

Learn more at Revance.com.

