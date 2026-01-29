Reveal Technology Acquires Anomaly Six, Expanding Operator-Focused Intelligence Capabilities

Acquisition Strengthens Defense Company's Tactical-Edge Ecosystem with Multi-Domain Intelligence Tools

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal Technology, a veteran-founded defense technology company, announced today the acquisition of Anomaly Six (A6), a multi-domain digital intelligence company. The acquisition strengthens Reveal's operator-focused intelligence capabilities, by integrating A6's global location and behavioral-pattern solutions with Reveal's autonomous tactical ecosystem. Unifying these intelligence streams gives warfighters at the tactical edge complete, real-time insight where and when it's needed most.

Anomaly Six brings a mature suite of commercially derived intelligence tools used to map global digital activity, understand connectivity networks, and analyze operational behaviors. These capabilities directly complement Reveal's Farsight geospatial platform and Identifi human terrain solution, allowing operators to correlate physical location data with behavioral patterns and network relationships in real time. Together, the companies are delivering one of the few platforms purpose-built for the tactical edge, unifying physical, human, and digital terrain into a single operational capability.

"This acquisition reinforces our vision to position Reveal as the rare intelligence provider delivering layered, tactically-relevant intelligence at the point of decision," said Garrett Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Reveal Technology. "We take very seriously the needs of tactical decision makers, and they need our depth across intelligence, autonomy, and decision-support capabilities, at the speed of tactical relevance. By integrating Anomaly Six's intelligence capabilities with Reveal's other products - Farsight and Identifi - we're establishing Reveal as the digital arms room for the modern warrior across all tactical intelligence domains."

Led by teams with deep military and intelligence experience, both veteran-founded companies understand how intelligence is operationalized. As global threats evolve, the acquisition unifies previously disconnected intelligence streams into a single environment, enabling faster decisions and eliminating the friction of complex integrations.

"Seven years ago, we founded Anomaly Six with a singular focus on solving complex global defense and intelligence challenges through best-in-class commercial capabilities," said Jeff Heinz, Co-Founder of Anomaly Six. "By joining forces with Reveal Technology, we are not only sustaining commitment to our partners in the defense, intelligence, and commercial communities, but also accelerating our ability to deliver. This partnership allows us to combine our capabilities into a broader ecosystem allowing us to put mission-critical information directly into the hands of the warfighter and those operating at the tactical edge."

Reveal has plans to integrate Anomaly Six's capabilities into its broader platform in a phased manner, with enhanced digital terrain and multi-domain intelligence features becoming available to government and allied customers over time. Anomaly Six will continue operating from its Northern Virginia headquarters and serving its current customer base without disruption.

About Reveal Technology, Inc.

Reveal Technology is a veteran-founded defense technology company building the ecosystem for autonomy at the tactical edge, with a mission to serve as the digital arms room for the modern warrior. Founded by former U.S. Marine Corps officers and Stanford technologists, Reveal delivers offline intelligence platforms that work when networks are degraded, enabling real-time decision-making in contested environments. The company's flagship products, Farsight (geospatial intelligence) and Identifi (edge and mobile biometrics), are deployed with the U.S. Army, Special Operations Command, Marine Corps, and international forces. Based in Bozeman, Montana, with a team that is 50% military reservists, guardsmen and veterans, Reveal Technology is dedicated to providing warfighters with mission-critical tools that work offline, under fire, and in real time.

About Anomaly Six, Inc.

Anomaly Six is a veteran-founded commercial intelligence company specializing in digital terrain awareness and geolocation solutions. The company develops multi-domain intelligence capabilities that enable organizations to understand complex operational environments through analysis of commercially and publicly available data. The company's platforms provide geolocation analysis, pattern analysis, and other advanced modeling for defense, intelligence, and allied customers globally. Based in Northern Virginia, the company is dedicated to delivering mission-critical intelligence in degraded, denied, and disconnected environments.

